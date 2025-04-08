White House stands firms on Trump’s tariffs and claims 70 nations want to negotiate new deals: Live updates
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says allies lining up to sign fresh agreements to ease trade war pain
The White House is standing by the sweeping tariffs that Donald Trump has imposed on some of the United States’ biggest trading partners, despite a global backlash that has left the world’s stock markets jittery.
After the president dug in his heels and insisted he was “not looking at” delaying the program, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow that 70 nations had already approached the administration about agreeing new trade deals to ease the pain.
That followed a wild day on the markets on Monday, during which Trump ratcheted up the tension by threatening China and a false rumor was circulated suggesting he would suspend the levies, which sparked a short-lived rally.
The U.S. Supreme Court has meanwhile sided with the president in the case of a Maryland father who was accidentally sent to a prison in El Salvador, pausing a lower court’s order that would have required the government to bring him home.
The 5-4 decision allows Trump to continue summarily deporting alleged Venezuelan gang members under the Alien Enemies Act 1798, but the justices said the immigrants targeted are “entitled to notice and an opportunity to challenge their removal.”
Jan 6 rioters pardoned by Trump accuse Kash Patel of ‘stabbing them in the back’
The FBI director and his deputy, ex-Secret Service agent turned right-wing podcaster Dan Bongino, were previously critical of the bureau and its decision to arrest those involved in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
But now it has emerged that Patel has tapped Steven J Jensen – the man who spearheaded the nationwide investigation into the fatal riot – to be his Washington field office assistant director.
Here’s Madeline Sherratt on the anger that has inspired among the pardoned rioters.
DOGE policies, massive fumbles causing tech crashes across agencies
The Trump administration’s DOGE-led initiatives have caused chaos for both citizens attempting to interact with the agencies of state and the people trying to run them, despite Elon Musk touting the effort as Silicon Valley-style “tech support” for the federal government.
Part of the difficulty has come as thousands of government employees, including ones hired for entirely remote roles, have been ordered back to work at actual government offices.
The influx of personnel has strained government tech systems, employees of the Department of Agriculture and the Internal Revenue Service have said.
“We are getting hammered with RTO tickets,” one employee said, using an acronym for return to office.
“We do not have the IT infrastructure to support this massive RTO mandate.”
Workers have “no soap, toilet paper, or paper towels anywhere in the building. Their water machine is broken. Many cannot get on local area networks, and the Wi-Fi keeps going down,” an IRS employee added in an interview with Wired magazine.
Josh Marcus has more.
House Democrats launch ethics probe into $525m contracts for Musk’s SpaceX
Democrats in the House of Representatives have launched a new investigation into Elon Musk’s potential conflicts of interest at Nasa.
In a letter sent to the space agency on Monday, Maxwell Frost of Florida and Gerry Connolly of Virginia, who both serve on the House Oversight Committee, demanded documents on all its dealings with Musk’s companies and what officials are doing to prevent conflicts.
It described Musk's influence over the government and his effective leadership of DOGE as “a textbook example of corruption at taxpayers' expense” by the world's richest person.
It also noted that Musk’s rocket company SpaceX has already been awarded federal contracts worth more than $525 since Trump returned to power, on top of the nearly $21 billion his companies have landed since 2008.
The White House is standing by the sweeping tariffs the president has imposed on some of the United States’ biggest trading partners, despite a global backlash that has left the world’s stock markets jittery.
After the president dug in his heels and insisted he was “not looking at” delaying the program, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow that 70 nations had already approached the administration about agreeing new trade deals to ease the pain.
Bessent has been on CBS again this morning offering the same reassurances.
The administration’s other big tactic to mitigate the negative press the tariffs policy has been generating has been to take a victory lap on yesterday’s Supreme Court decision, trumpeting it as a major win in the hope of delivering a distraction.
Republican megadonor and Home Depot founder blasts Trump’s ‘bull****’ tariffs
Ken Langone, 89, has lashed out at the president’s trade war in conversation with The Financial Times, commenting that the 46 percent tariff placed on Vietnam was “bulls***” and that the 34 percent tariff on China – which now is bracing for an additional 50 percent tariff if it does not remove its counter levies on U.S.imports – was “too aggressive, too soon.”
“Forty-six percent on Vietnam? Come on!” Langone said.
“You might as well tell them, ‘Don’t even bother calling.’”
Trump reveals he is getting his annual physical this week: ‘Never felt better’
The 78-year-old president took to Truth Social Monday to make the announcement, with the medical appointment coming just weeks ahead of his 100th day in office.
“I am pleased to report that my long-scheduled Annual Physical Examination will be done at Walter Reed Army Medical Center on Friday of this week,” Trump wrote.
“I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!”
I’m sure he will “ace” this one and report that the medics involved said: “Sir, we’ve never seen anything like it.”
Madeline Sherratt has more.
Trump administration fires senior Navy officer at Nato after she appeared on ‘woke’ list
U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, the only woman on Nato’s military committee, was fired over the weekend by the Trump administration, U.S. officials said Monday.
Although no reason was given, officials said it was apparently tied to comments she has made that supported diversity in the force.
Chatfield reportedly got a call from Admiral Christopher Grady, the acting chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and was told the administration wanted to go in a different direction with the job.
The officials said they believe the decision was made last week by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, but it was unclear whether he received any direction from the president.
Here’s more.
Trump 'planning pricey military parade' for his 79th birthday
The Trump administration is reportedly planning a military parade through the streets of Washington, D.C., to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary – which just so happens to fall on Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.
Io Dodds has the details.
Economist White House cited to justify tariff plan says Trump has ‘got it very wrong’
A renowned economist who co-wrote research used by the Trump administration to justify his aggressive tariff hikes says the White House got it “very wrong”.
University of Chicago Economics Professor Brett Neiman, who was also a Biden administration Treasury official, said the Republican’s team have wildly overcalculated tariff rates placed on nearly all countries that export to the U.S.
Rachel Clun has more.
Elon Musk made ‘direct appeal’ to Trump to reverse new tariffs
The Big Tech boss and special adviser to the president made direct yet unsuccessful appeals to Trump to reverse his tariffs program over the past weekend, according to reporting by The Washington Post.
The exchange marks the highest profile disagreement between the president and the Tesla boss, who understands the complexities of a global supply chain from personal experience and will therefore well understand the likely impact of Trump’s actions on his own businesses.
Musk has been slyly making his unhappiness at the policy clear on his social media platform X, notably posting a clip of free market economist Milton Friedman championing globalisation over protectionism on Monday.
