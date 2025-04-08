Judge orders White House to restore Associated Press’s access

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House has been ordered to restore the Associated Press’s access to President Donald Trump in areas where other journalists are permitted, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

Judge Trevor McFadden of the D.C. Circuit ruled in favor of AP, saying in a 41-page order that the government could not choose which reporters it permits access to based on “viewpoint” because it violates the First Amendment.

The White House now must “put the AP on an equal playing field” to the other journalists, McFadden said.

President Donald Trump had limited the Associated Press’s access to key events by barring reporters from the Oval Office, Air Force One, the rotating pool of daily reporters and other areas after the news organization made the editorial decision to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.”

McFadden clarified that the order does not require the administration to give access to all eligible journalists or prohibit the government from choosing which journalists it gives interviews or questions to – but that it could not bar certain reporters on viewpoint alone.

Reporters from the Associated Press had told a judge that they were unable to keep up with competitors due to their limited access

“The Court simply holds that under the First Amendment, if the Government opens its doors to some journalists—be it to the Oval Office, the East Room, or elsewhere—it cannot then shut those doors to other journalists because of their viewpoints. The Constitution requires no less,” McFadden wrote.

The ruling is a win for First Amendment advocates who had accused Trump of violating the First Amendment by punishing AP for using preferred terminology.

The White House said they were not discriminating against AP specifically but narrowing the pool of journalists who cover the president and White House to allow other smaller publications to report.

But in AP’s lawsuit against the administration, they argued they were being targeted because they were not recognizing Trump’s new name for the Gulf of Mexico. AP, one of the world’s biggest news services, justified their decision to refer to the body of water as the Gulf of Mexico because it was more commonly known as such.

Judge McFadden sided with AP, saying the administration had been “brazen” about its reasoning for restricting the news organization.

“Several highranking officials have repeatedly said that they are restricting the AP’s access precisely because of the organization’s viewpoint,” McFadden wrote.

AP photographer Evan Vucci appeared before the judge last week to testify about the impact of limited access

During a hearing last week, AP employees testified to McFadden about the impact of the White House’s decision to scale back its access.

The AP’s Chief White House Correspondent Zeke Miller testified that the outlet’s limited access meant its coverage does not have “the same level of completeness” that it once did. Evan Vucci, the chief photographer for AP in Washington D.C., said it meant the news organization was “dead in the water” on major stories.

Judge McFadden agreed the AP had been irreparably harmed by the administration’s decision.

The Independent has asked the White House for comment.