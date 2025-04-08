Trump tariffs live: EU pleads with China not to escalate trade war after FTSE finally rallies
Total new levies could climb to 104 per cent on Chinese goods imported into US this year
The EU has pleaded with China not to escalate the bitter trade war with the US.
In a call with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, European commission president Ursula von der Leyen called for a “negotiated resolution”, urging both sides to “avoid further escalation”, according to a statement released today.
It comes after the Chinese foreign ministry vowed its country would “fight till the end”, as it accused the US of “typical unilateralism and protectionist economic bullying”.
This is despite Donald Trump saying that Washington will impose an extra 50 per cent levy on top of the existing 54 per cent tariff on Chinese imports if Beijing does not withdraw the 34 per cent tariffs it had imposed on US products last week.
If neither side blinks and Mr Trump sticks to his plans, the total new levies could climb to 104 per cent on Chinese goods imported into the US this year.
Meanwhile, London's FTSE 100 finally rebounded this morning after several days of heavy losses. The index was up more than 1 per cent within the first few hours of trading.
It follows a more positive session for Asian markets, with some indexes making gains after suffering from steep falls in previous days, despite Mr Trump’s threats to China.
UK chancellor confirms markets are functioning effectively
UK chancellor Rachel Reeves has said that the governor of the Bank of England had confirmed that markets were functioning effectively, as the huge implications from US tariffs sent shockwaves through global markets.
ANALYSIS: Where exactly the FTSE 100's push into the green is stemming from
Business and money editor Karl Matchett writes:
While we've seen the FTSE 100 is rising today for the first time in a while, it's worth considering exactly where that push into the green is stemming from.
In fact, it's a fairly widespread recovery this morning, with just nine companies showing a loss - still mostly in the financials sectors.
But British Airways owner IAG is up more than five per cent, Rolls Royce is just shy of that marker and indeed the owner of the London Stock Exchange, the London Stock Exchange Group, is up 3.2 per cent.
Reeves tells Commons 'discussions are ongoing' with US over tariffs
Rachel Reeves has told the Commons “discussions are ongoing” with the US over tariffs.
The chancellor is set to meet with the US treasury secretary Scott Bessent shortly.
Watch live: Reeves responds to Trump’s tariff hikes as UK economy braces for impact
How China plans to bounce back from Trump’s tariffs
China’s president Xi Jinping recently held a meeting with 40 leaders of multinational companies, including BMW and AstraZeneca.
In contrast to Donald Trump’s rhetoric, Xi told the top-level executives that globalisation was not going away. Xi is attempting to boost foreign investment in China, which has dropped in the last few years, and build new relationships that will offset Trump’s tariffs on many Chinese goods.
In the March 28 meeting, Xi “vowed to improve market access” and assured corporate leaders that “lines of communication” between them and the Chinese government are open.
Chee Meng Tan reports:
China's stocks rally slightly despite Trump's new tariff threats
China’s stocks also rallied slightly today, despite Donald Trump’s threat of a new 50 per cent levy on top of eye-wateringly high existing tariffs.
The country’s blue-chip CSI 300 climbed 1.7 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.6 per cent, according to Reuters.
EU pleads with China not to escalate trade war
European commission president Ursula von der Leyen has pleaded with China not to escalate the trade war with the US.
In a call with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, she called for “a negotiated resolution to the current situation, emphasising the need to avoid further escalation”, according to a statement released today.
She also stressed the responsibility that Europe and China have “to support a strong reformed trading system”.
The pair also discussed setting up a mechanism for tracking possible trade diversion.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closes slightly up after sharp drop yesterday
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index has closed slightly up following a sharp drop yesterday.
The index closed up 1.51 per cent on Tuesday after closing down more than 13 per cent on Monday in what was its steepest drop since the 1997 financial crisis.
What could be the consequences of Trump's tariffs on China
If Donald Trump implements his new tariffs on Chinese products, US tariffs on Chinese goods would reach a combined 104 per cent.
The new taxes would be on top of the 20 per cent tariffs announced as punishment for fentanyl trafficking and his separate 34 per cent tariffs announced last week.
Not only could that increase prices for American consumers, it could also give China an incentive to flood other countries with cheaper goods and seek deeper relationships with other trading partners, particularly the European Union.
Higher inflation from Trump's tariffs could delay monetary policy normalisation, ECB's Stournaras says
ECB's policymaker Yannis Stournaras said today that an expected higher inflation and a global trade war following US president Donald Trump's tariffs could delay normalisation of euro zone's monetary policy.
