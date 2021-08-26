As many as three US Marines were injured in a blast believed to have been caused by a suicide bomber outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday.

The blast was confirmed by the Pentagon, which did not initially confirm the number of injuries including those of any Afghans who may have been caught in the blast.

News reports indicated that the explosion set off a gunfight at the airport’s Abbey Gate. A Taliban official told Reuters that the blast killed some of their forces who were providing security outside the airport, putting the number dead at 13 including civilians. Three US officials confirmed to CNN that US personnel were wounded in the attack.

“There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire. US citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,” said the State Department in an advisory to US citizens.

“We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate,” added Pentagon spokesman John Kirby in a statement.

One source described the attack that unfolded outside Abbey Gate as “complex” and other reports indicated that a second explosion may have occurred in the city.

A spokesperson for the British government told CNN that the UK was "working urgently to establish what has happened and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort”.

"Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other NATO allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident,” said the spokesperson.

More to follow...