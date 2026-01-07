Kai Trump gives her verdict on president’s plans for a third term: ‘A lot could happen until 2028’
Kai Trump also revealed her thoughts on her grandfather’s nemesis, Kamala Harris, and her opinions on the state of US politics
Kai Trump has opened up about her grandfather’s alleged plans to run for a third term, suggesting “a lot can happen until 2028.”
The social-media-savvy 18-year-old appeared in her first podcast interview since Donald Trump’s landslide victory in 2024, sitting down with influencer and close Trump ally Logan Paul.
On the Impaulsive podcast, she revealed that her grandfather has no plans to run again. However, she did not completely shut down rumors that he could run for an unprecedented third term in office, noting that there were still three years until the election.
In public, Trump has admitted that it is unlikely that he’ll be allowed to run for a third term.
However, Kai told Paul that her grandfather’s current stint in the White House has already caused problems in her social life, since she is often flanked by Secret Service agents for protection.
“To be honest with you, it's really awkward when you're sitting and going on a date with a guy and they're two tables behind you,” she told Paul, adding that it was a “little weird.”
“I try my best not to let it bother me,” she continued. “Especially the past year, since he's become President, I've had to learn that, yes, they're following me, but also to focus in pretending that they're not there.”
Kai is a competitive golfer and a social media influencer, known for appearing in videos at the White House with her grandfather.
On her own channel, she has amassed 1.4 million followers, and the video in which she met Paul has already racked up nearly 200,000 views, despite being uploaded less than a day ago.
On Paul’s podcast, she also lifted the lid on her feelings about former Vice President Kamala Harris, whom her grandfather defeated in the 2024 election. She told Paul that there is no “bad blood” between her and the Democrat grandee, who is widely believed to be planning another bid for the White House in 2028.
“To be honest with you, I stay out of politics completely,” Kai said when Paul asked her opinion on Harris. “Like, I would never run and I don't want anything to do with politics.
'I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone would be so much more happier, and I think there's radical left, there's radical right, and there's a lot of people who get too extreme.”
Kai added that she was “very much in the middle” and said Harris’ frosty relationship with her grandfather “is what it is.”
She also criticized social media companies, many of which are run by Donald Trump’s allies, including Elon Musk, for fuelling political divisions.
'And that's where social media really ties into it because social media kind of makes your Instagram or your feed be one way or the other, and there's not a lot of things on social media if you're very much in the middle,” she said. “I think that kind of makes some people crazy, and some people buy into it too much.”
Kai rarely speaks publicly about her political opinions, but she addressed crowds at the Republican National Convention in 2024. She told the audience that her grandfather was “just a normal grandpa” months before his resounding election victory.
