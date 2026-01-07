Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kai Trump has opened up about her grandfather’s alleged plans to run for a third term, suggesting “a lot can happen until 2028.”

The social-media-savvy 18-year-old appeared in her first podcast interview since Donald Trump’s landslide victory in 2024, sitting down with influencer and close Trump ally Logan Paul.

On the Impaulsive podcast, she revealed that her grandfather has no plans to run again. However, she did not completely shut down rumors that he could run for an unprecedented third term in office, noting that there were still three years until the election.

In public, Trump has admitted that it is unlikely that he’ll be allowed to run for a third term.

open image in gallery Kai Trump appeared on Logan Paul's podcast and revealed whether her grandfather would run for a third term ( YouTube/@Implausive )

However, Kai told Paul that her grandfather’s current stint in the White House has already caused problems in her social life, since she is often flanked by Secret Service agents for protection.

“To be honest with you, it's really awkward when you're sitting and going on a date with a guy and they're two tables behind you,” she told Paul, adding that it was a “little weird.”

“I try my best not to let it bother me,” she continued. “Especially the past year, since he's become President, I've had to learn that, yes, they're following me, but also to focus in pretending that they're not there.”

Kai is a competitive golfer and a social media influencer, known for appearing in videos at the White House with her grandfather.

On her own channel, she has amassed 1.4 million followers, and the video in which she met Paul has already racked up nearly 200,000 views, despite being uploaded less than a day ago.

open image in gallery Kai has appeared in several social media videos with her grandfather at Mar-a-Lago and the White House ( Kai Trump/Instagram )

On Paul’s podcast, she also lifted the lid on her feelings about former Vice President Kamala Harris, whom her grandfather defeated in the 2024 election. She told Paul that there is no “bad blood” between her and the Democrat grandee, who is widely believed to be planning another bid for the White House in 2028.

“To be honest with you, I stay out of politics completely,” Kai said when Paul asked her opinion on Harris. “Like, I would never run and I don't want anything to do with politics.

'I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone would be so much more happier, and I think there's radical left, there's radical right, and there's a lot of people who get too extreme.”

Kai added that she was “very much in the middle” and said Harris’ frosty relationship with her grandfather “is what it is.”

open image in gallery Kai Trump also shared her thoughts on former Vice President Kamala Harris ( AFP via Getty Images )

She also criticized social media companies, many of which are run by Donald Trump’s allies, including Elon Musk, for fuelling political divisions.

'And that's where social media really ties into it because social media kind of makes your Instagram or your feed be one way or the other, and there's not a lot of things on social media if you're very much in the middle,” she said. “I think that kind of makes some people crazy, and some people buy into it too much.”

Kai rarely speaks publicly about her political opinions, but she addressed crowds at the Republican National Convention in 2024. She told the audience that her grandfather was “just a normal grandpa” months before his resounding election victory.