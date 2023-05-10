Who is Kaitlan Collins, the CNN anchor hosting the Trump town hall?

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A journalist who was once banned a White House event for asking awkward questions about Vladimir Putin is moderating an event featuring a man facing legal jeopardy who lied about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, in a town hall aired on the cable news network he blamed for publishing fake news. We’re talking about CNN anchor Kaitlin Collins and Donald Trump, who of course wants to be president once again.

Ms Collins has managed to become a political authority at the age of just 31, having held roles as CNN’s White House correspondent and previously as an entertainment reporter for Tucker Carlson’s website The Daily Caller.

Born in Alabama to a family she has previously described as “apolitical”, Collins graduated from Alabama University in 2014 with a batchelor’s degree in journalism, moving into the field shortly afterwards.

After spending two years working on the entertainment desk for The Daily Caller, Collins moved over to become the website’s White House corresponmdent, having covered the 2016 election for the organisation.

“The day [Mr Trump] was inaugurated was my first day covering the White House, and it was obviously an adventure that started that day,” she said in an interview with In Style magaine. “We had no idea what was ahead of us.”

In 2017, she joined CNN’s politics team, becoming their White House correspondent – a role that saw her clash with then-president Trump on multiple occasions.

Indeed, one such occasion in 2018 saw her barred from a White House press event after asking a supposedly “inappropriate” questions about topics including Russian president Vladimir Putin during Mr Trump’s meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

“They said, ‘You are dis-invited from the press availability in the Rose Garden today,’” Collins told CNN at the time. “They said that the questions I asked were inappropriate for that venue. And they said I was shouting.”

Statement regarding CNN press access at today’s White House event. We demand better. pic.twitter.com/s4lSTcHVak — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) July 25, 2018

Her line of questioning often didn’t hit well with the Trump White House, who unofficially declared war on CNN during Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign and White House term, and she was once described by then-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as an “activist”.

Yet for all her “inappropriate” questions and CNN affiliation, Collins appears to have escaped the former president’s scathing online attacks that many of her colleagues have been subject to – suggesting she is far better placed than many to take point at the town hall.

Indeed, she is thought to have been offered the role thanks in large part to her experience interviewing the former president.

“He wants to intimidate and bully so you don’t ask him what he doesn’t want to get asked about. You have to remember to focus on the question and get an answer. Being banned by him really prepared me for that,” she told In Style of interviewing Mr Trump.

More recently, in September 2022, Collins moved over to host a morning show with Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow – however, the transition was far from smooth. Lemon parted ways with CNN in April amid a furore over sexist comments on air, but not before he had reportedly screamed at Collins off-air, leaving her in tears.

Don Lemon reportedly shouted at Kaitlan Collins off-air. (Getty Images for CNN)

There is always pressure on town hall moderators, not least when the subject has just been found liable of sexual abuse and is partially granting CNN access as a big middle finger to Fox News, with whom he is feuding. But as a journalist on the rise who has already faced some controversy, things are heating up for Collins.

How will she cope with the pressure? In the words of one Washington insider “Kaitlan has big brass ones, she should do a good job”.