Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

An advertising company removed a large billboard along an Ohio highway that depicted Vice President Kamala Harris in a vulgar way.

The billboard showed a fake image of the Democratic presidential nominee about to engage in a sex act surrounded by text that reads: “Kamala can’t talk right now. She’s at a baby shower.” It had been posted along a highway on Friday in Licking County, Ohio, but was removed on Sunday, Kennedy Outdoor Advertising told The Newark Advocate.

A Kennedy Outdoor Advertising spokesperson told the outlet the billboard was taken down “once it was brought to our attention how vulgar the advertisement actually was.”

The spokesperson, who remained anonymous due to fear of threats, said that his company didn’t see the crude aspect of it, but thought it portrayed the vice president as a “crybaby.”

“We don’t condone anything like that, not in any way whatsoever. Whether we agree with it politically or not, we would never agree to do anything like that. That was definitely a mistake,” the spokesperson continued. “We’re ashamed of it.”

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the crowd at her campaign rally at Burns Park in Ann Arbor, Michigan on October 28. A vulgar billboard with a fake photo of Harris posted alongside an Ohio highway has been taken down ( EPA )

RK Towing, a towing service in Newark, paid for the billboard, Kennedy Outdoor Advertising told The Newark Advocate. The Independent has reached out to RK Towing for comment.

The Licking County Board of Elections had not received any calls about the billboard before it was taken down, Director Brian Mead told The Independent.

On a billboard next to the controversial one, was a photo of Donald Trump that showed him as a martyr.

Trump was looking at the camera alongside one of his quotes: “In reality, they’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just in the way.” The former president first uttered those words in June 2023 in the wake of his historic indictment in the classified documents case. It has since become a rallying cry for the MAGA movement.

The sexualized photo of Harris is just the latest sexist attack on the vice president.

Since moving to the top of the Democratic ticket this summer, Harris has faced a wave of sexist remarks from Trump and Republicans.

The former president suggested she slept her way into power, allegedly referred to the vice president as a “bitch” behind closed doors, and likened her to a “ play toy,”

Meanwhile, a Fox News guest referred to her as the “original ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl” and Trump’s running mate JD Vance described Harris as a “childless cat lady,” claiming that she doesn’t have a “direct stake” in America’s future — despite the fact that she has two stepchildren.