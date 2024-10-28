Election live updates: Obama and Springsteen rally for Harris; Trump heads back to swing state after MSG
Harris campaign plans to visit all seven battleground states while Trump campaign is leaning on allies to help rally support
With just eight days left in the 2024 presidential election cycle, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making their final push to voters across the U.S., especially in battleground states.
One of the Harris campaign’s tactics is leaning on popular musicians to perform at “Get Out the Vote” rallies to reach a larger voter base. Musician Bruce Springsteen is expected to appear alongside former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday.
Meanwhile, Harris will campaign in Ann Arbor Michigan, featuring singer Maggie Rogers.
Trump is expected to hold a rally in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday evening after hosting a blockbuster campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday.
Fallout continues after the New York event, which was widely condemned for being racist — though Marjorie Taylor Greene has defended speaker Tony Hinchcliffe over his joke comparing Puerto Rico to garbage.
President Joe Biden called the rally “embarrassing” after casting his ballot on Monday.
Paranoia descends on Trump campaign
Donald Trump’s campaign staffers are afraid of being spied on with surveillance devices inside their headquarters, a since-fired employee claimed.
The unnamed worker was fired earlier this month but explained colleagues’ fear of surveillance in a disgruntled email, according to The Daily Beast.
The publication did not name the since-fired staffer or the colleague she wrote the email to on October 18. She also did not work directly for the campaign, but rather for Launchpad Strategies, an in-house ad firm, the Beast reports.
In that email, the woman said that Chief Financial Officer Sean Dollman and other staffers were convinced leadership had installed “a listening device in a cut out hole” in a conference room at their headquarters in Florida, the Beast reports.
Katie Hawkinson has the details.
Candace Owens denied entry into Australia
Far-right personality Candace Owens planned to tour around Australia in November but her plans have been canceled after Australia’s Immigration Minister said the country has no interest in hosting her.
“From downplaying the impact of the Holocaust with comments about Mengele through to claims that Muslims started slavery, Candace Owens has the capacity to incite discord in almost every direction,” Immigration Minister Tony Burke said.
“Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.”
Washington Post hemorrhaging subscribers after endorsement drama
More than 200,000 people have reportedly cancelled their subscriptions to The Washington Post in recent days, in what’s seen as a mass protest against the Jeff Bezos-owned paper’s decision not to endorse a candidate for the 2024 election.
Get the background on the controversy here.
Trump rally at MSG was ‘an attack on all New Yorkers'
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has joined the chorus of leaders condemning Donald Trump’s recent rally at Madison Square Garden, where numerous speakers made racist remarks.
Hochul said on Monday the event was an “attack on all New Yorkers.”
Here’s Ariana Baio’s dispatch from outside the rally.
Introducing Steve Bannon, prison civics teacher
Former Trump aide and soon-to-be-released convicted felon Steve Bannon has reportedly been teaching behind bars.
Bannon is being held at FCI Danbury, where he has been holding a weekly civics class for fellow inmates ahead of his release on Tuesday, Rolling Stone reported. He has been behind bars after his contempt of Congress conviction for refusing to testify before the House panel’s January 6 Committee.
He has taught his class every Tuesday this fall, sometimes employing the Socratic method, to a crowd of roughly 50 fellow prisoners at the suburban Connecticut prison, multiple sources told the outlet.
One Tuesday afternoon, Bannon asked his class who they believed would win in November. Most said they Trump would. But this poll led to a discussion around whether the former president might deploy the army against US citizens if he loses — a move Trump has considered in the past in other situations.
Kelly Rissman has the story.
Trump bizarrely claims he was shot because God wanted him to win election
Donald Trump bizarrely claimed he was shot because God wanted him to win the presidential election.
The former US president and Republican presidential candidate made his remarks to the National Faith Advisory Board at the Inaugural National Faith Summit in Powder Springs on Monday (28 October).
Speaking about the assassination attempt on his life at the Butler rally in Pennsylvania, Trump told the crowd: “I would like to think it’s because he [God] wants our country and maybe the world to be helped. Now we have to win the election.”
Trump MSG rally comic was going to call Harris the ‘C’ word
A new report claims Tony Hinchcliffe, the comic who performed at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, was going to include a joke in which he called Vice President Kamala Harris a “c***”.
An unnamed campaign insider told The Bulwark that Hinchcliffe was going to include the joke in the program but Trump campaign staff asked him to cut it. Campaign staffers reportedly asked all speakers to provide a copy of their speeches before the rally.
They did not, however, ask Hinchcliffe to strike his offensive joke about Puerto Rico being a “floating island of garbage” – something that has led to intense backlash online.
In his own rally speeches, Trump has used derogatory and rude language to describe Harris. That includes calling her “mentally disabled,” a person with a “very low I.Q.,” and claiming he is more physically attractive than her.
Marjorie Taylor Greene tells AOC to ‘choose life this time'
Greene, who appears trigger-happy online today, told New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to “have a baby” and “choose life this time” – a reference to Ocasio-Cortez’s abortion that she had after she was raped.
The Georgia congresswoman’s message is in response to Ocasio-Cortez calling Greene a “neo-Nazi” while responding to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s poorly received joke about Puerto Rico.
“Have a baby. Choose life this time. You’ll be happier,” Greene wrote to Ocasio-Cortez.
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, Ocasio-Cortez told people she benefitted from access to abortion services after she was raped in her 20s.
Police have identified ‘suspect vehicle’ in connection to ballot drop box burnings
Police said Monday that a “suspect vehicle” has been identified in connection with incendiary devices that set fires to ballot drop boxes in Oregon and Washington state. Surveillance images captured a Volvo stopping at a drop box in Portland, Oregon, just before security personnel nearby discovered a fire inside the box on Monday, Portland Police Bureau spokesman Mike Benner told a news conference.
New Trump ad shows country ‘gone to hell’ — with an image from Trump’s presidency
A new pro-Donald Trump ad says the country has “gone to hell” under the Biden-Harris administration and uses violent imagery from moments that occurred under his own presidency.
Kelly Rissman reports:
