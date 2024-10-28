✕ Close Biden comments on Trump’s ‘embarrassing’ offensive rally rhetoric

With just eight days left in the 2024 presidential election cycle, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making their final push to voters across the U.S., especially in battleground states.

One of the Harris campaign’s tactics is leaning on popular musicians to perform at “Get Out the Vote” rallies to reach a larger voter base. Musician Bruce Springsteen is expected to appear alongside former President Barack Obama in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday.

Meanwhile, Harris will campaign in Ann Arbor Michigan, featuring singer Maggie Rogers.

Trump is expected to hold a rally in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday evening after hosting a blockbuster campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday.

Fallout continues after the New York event, which was widely condemned for being racist — though Marjorie Taylor Greene has defended speaker Tony Hinchcliffe over his joke comparing Puerto Rico to garbage.

President Joe Biden called the rally “embarrassing” after casting his ballot on Monday.