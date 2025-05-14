David Beckham tries out new skill in the gym - but Victoria is not impressed

David Beckham tried out a new skill in his home gym, but wife Victoria was not too impressed.

The former footballer showed off his dog training skills with one of the family’s springer spaniels, to which his wife made a joke about him procrastinating from his workout.

In the video, posted to Instagram on Wednesday (14 May), the 50-year-old joked he was creating his own Crufts dog show.

The post comes amid rumours of a feud between the couple and their eldest son Brooklyn, who missed his father’s 50th birthday celebrations earlier this month.