Kamala Harris announces she will not be running for governor of California in 2026
In a statement released by her office Wednesday, Harris vowed to ‘remain in the fight’ despite not holding an official political office
Former vice president Kamala Harris has announced she will not be running for Governor of California in 2026, ending months of speculation.
In a statement released by her office Wednesday, Harris said she had reached the decision after “deep reflection” and vowed to “remain in the fight” despite not holding an official political office.
“Over the past six months, I have spent time reflecting on this moment in our nation’s history and the best way for me to continue fighting for the American people and advancing the values and ideals I hold dear,” the statement read.
“I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their governor. I love this state, its people and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election,” she said.
Speculation about Harris’ next steps has been rife ever since her dramatic loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race – having taken over from Joe Biden after he stepped down mid-campaign.
The former VP has spent time largely out of the limelight, with many believing she was tossing up a run for governor, stepping away from politics entirely, or even another stab at the presidency.
In her statement Harris did not rule out another presidential bid, despite unsuccessful bids in both 2020 and 2024. It is not known when she will make that decision.
Harris’ statement Wednesday did not mention her former adversary, Trump, by name but wrote that “our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis.”
“For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans,” the statement added.
“In the United States of America, power must lie with the people. And We, the People must use our power to fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness and the dignity of all. I will remain in that fight.”
More follows ...
