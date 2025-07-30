Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Kamala Harris announces she will not be running for governor of California in 2026

In a statement released by her office Wednesday, Harris vowed to ‘remain in the fight’ despite not holding an official political office

Mike Bedigan
Wednesday 30 July 2025 20:14 BST
Comments
Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the State of the People POWER Tour opening ceremony on June 6, 2025, in Los Angeles, California
Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the State of the People POWER Tour opening ceremony on June 6, 2025, in Los Angeles, California (Getty Images)

Former vice president Kamala Harris has announced she will not be running for Governor of California in 2026, ending months of speculation.

In a statement released by her office Wednesday, Harris said she had reached the decision after “deep reflection” and vowed to “remain in the fight” despite not holding an official political office.

“Over the past six months, I have spent time reflecting on this moment in our nation’s history and the best way for me to continue fighting for the American people and advancing the values and ideals I hold dear,” the statement read.

“I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their governor. I love this state, its people and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election,” she said.

In a statement released by her office Wednesday, Harris said she had reached the decision after ‘deep reflection’ and vowed to ‘remain in the fight’ despite not holding an official political office
In a statement released by her office Wednesday, Harris said she had reached the decision after ‘deep reflection’ and vowed to ‘remain in the fight’ despite not holding an official political office (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Speculation about Harris’ next steps has been rife ever since her dramatic loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race – having taken over from Joe Biden after he stepped down mid-campaign.

The former VP has spent time largely out of the limelight, with many believing she was tossing up a run for governor, stepping away from politics entirely, or even another stab at the presidency.

In her statement Harris did not rule out another presidential bid, despite unsuccessful bids in both 2020 and 2024. It is not known when she will make that decision.

Harris’ statement Wednesday did not mention her former adversary, Trump, by name but wrote that “our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis.”

“For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans,” the statement added.

“In the United States of America, power must lie with the people. And We, the People must use our power to fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness and the dignity of all. I will remain in that fight.”

More follows ...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in