Hunter Biden says Democrats lost 2024 election because they weren’t loyal to his father

Hunter Biden, the son of former president Joe Biden, attributed the Democratic Party’s 2024 election loss to the fact that they abandoned his father as the party's leader.

Speaking for the first time since his father lost the presidential election, Hunter Biden offered a different perspective about the election on At Our Table, a new podcast hosted by former Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison.

“We lost the last election because we did not remain loyal to the leader of the party,” Hunter Biden said.

“That’s my position. We had the advantage of incumbency, we had the advantage of an incredibly successful administration, and the Democratic Party literally melted down,” he added.

After Joe Biden gave a disappointing and concerning debate performance against President Donald Trump last June, Democrats scrambled to create a “Plan B” – ultimately replacing Joe Biden with former vice president Kamala Harris on the Democratic presidential ticket.

open image in gallery Hunter Biden attributed Democrats’ 2024 election loss to the party abandoning his father as its leader ( Getty Images )

But it took weeks for Joe Biden to agree to drop out of the presidential race.

Democratic party leadership, as well as voters, pressured Joe Biden, then the oldest person to serve as president, to let a younger candidate take the reins. In that time, Trump continued to aggressively campaign, picking up undecided voters who viewed the Democratic Party in turmoil.

At that point, Joe Biden was already behind Trump in the polls, and while Harris revitalized support among young people, it wasn’t enough to defeat the Republican nominee.

Hunter, however, believes that if the party had stood beside Joe Biden, the outcome would have been different.

However, other reports say differently, suggesting that Joe Biden was mentally preoccupied with Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial – and the possibility of his son going to federal prison. According to the authors of 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America, Joe Biden was “distracted” by his son’s legal battle which was taking place amid the campaign.

Several books have been written and released since the tumultuous 2024 campaign, one of the most prominent being Original Sin, written by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, which alleges that the White House and Biden family tried to conceal Joe Biden’s declining health.

Hunter Biden denied any allegations that he played a role in helping his father. He told Harrison he “stayed as far away” from his father as possible during his campaign.

“Which, by the way, broke my heart,” Hunter Biden said.

open image in gallery Joe Biden rushed to support his son after he was found guilty on three federal gun charges last summer – the trial, according to reports, preoccupied the former president’s mind ( AFP via Getty Images )

The former president’s son suggested that the allegations of Joe Biden’s declining health are incorrect, saying the books were sold on “the idea of a conspiracy.”

Hunter Biden told Harrison it would have been impossible to cover up his father’s health problems because secrets rarely stay quiet in Washington, D.C.

Hunter Biden and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who served as Harris’s vice presidential pick, are among Harrison’s first guests on his new podcast, which is set to debut on Thursday.