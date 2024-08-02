Support truly

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff recently sent the internet into a frenzy with a photo of him at 20 years old – and now his wife, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, is cashing in on it.

On Thursday, the Harris campaign launched a new line of merchandise featuring a photo of a younger Emhoff with thick brown hair, tanned and wearing a turquoise Laguna Beach t-shirt.

The throwback image was first posted by the second gentleman back in 2020, captioning it “#MeAt20.”

Since Harris announced her presidential bid, viral moments from Charli XCX’s album brat to memes have flooded the internet.

And in recent days, one social media user dug up Emhoff’s 2020 post and resurfaced the image.

“i need Gen z to see this picture of Kamala’s husband in the 80s and make him TikTok’s white boy of the month,” the X user wrote.

The post quickly amassed over 2.2 million views and, days later, Emhoff took to the platform to announce the new merchandise.

“Kamala’s campaign team tells me you liked this photo so much they made merch out of it,” Emhoff wrote on X on Thursday, with a link to the store.

“You wanted them, you got ‘em. Use the code DOUG for 20% off, but don’t tell them I told you that,” he added.

Fans can choose from four different items: a $32 “Throwback Doug” tank or tee, a $20 “Throwback Doug” mug or $6 sticker two-pack.

“Looks like a future First Gentleman to me,” the website writes in the product description, adding that all purchases will be a donation to the Harris Victory Fund.

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff kiss before Harris speaks at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 22 2024 ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

In response to the merch drop, one fan posted on X that she would be “getting the mug to quench my thirst,” while another said they “might need to go with the First Dude throwback tank.”

“I have never felt this directly marketed to in my entire lifetime,” someone else chimed in.

The entertainment lawyer quickly captured the nation’s attention back in November 2020 when Harris was elected Joe Biden’s vice president.

As the first second gentleman in US history, Emhoff earned the nickname “Wife Guy” from some due to his unwavering support of his wife’s political career.

The ‘Throwback Doug Tank’ is selling for $32, with money from the purchase going to the Harris Victory Fund ( Kamala Harris Campaign Official Store )

Some social media users have started to say that if Harris wins this November, he will become the “First Wife Guy”.

It’s a moniker Emhoff has leaned into, writing on X in 2020: “From one Wife Guy to another Wife Guy.”

During Biden’s address to Congress in 2021, Emhoff went viral again when he was seen blowing kisses to his wife and enthusiastically waving as she entered the chamber.