Kamala Harris was mocked by Republicans for opening a roundtable meeting on Tuesday afternoon with disability rights leaders by verbally announcing her pronoun, gender and attire.

“I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit,” the US vice president said while hosting an event on the 32nd anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

According to several experts in the field, it is considered “good practice” and a part of a person’s professional responsibilities to describe themselves for the benefit of visually impaired people.

But the video of Ms Harris was shared by Republican National Committee and several other Republicans who then went on to mock her.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted: “I am Marjorie Taylor Greene. I am a woman. I am a mother. And I am sick of this.”

Colorado representative Lauren Boebert said: “When you use pronouns to introduce yourself, I’m assuming everything you have to say after is as idiotic as your introduction.”

Texas senator Ted Cruz joined other Republicans in taking a dig at Ms Harris and asked: “But what is a woman?”

He appeared to be referring to Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who said during her confirmation hearing that she could not define a woman since she is not a biologist. That statement was also ridiculed by Republicans and used to attack Democrats and the LBGT+ community.

Ms Harris also criticised the Supreme Court at the event for overturning Roe v Wade, a decision she said “uniquely impacted” people with disability.

“So, we know that all people with disabilities, of course, in the United States should have full access to reproductive care and the reproductive care they need,” she said. “But these abortion restrictions that are being put in place around our country by extremist so-called leaders in various states will have a disproportionate impact on people with disabilities.”

“People with disabilities have higher rates of pregnancy complications, and, in fact, 11 times more likely to die before, during, and after childbirth. This is a fact.”