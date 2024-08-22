Watch live: Democrats arrive as Kamala Harris set to wrap up DNC

Support truly

Watch live as delegates arrive for the final day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday, 22 August.

Kamala Harris will wrap up the fourth day of the convention with a headline speech as she formally accepts the nomination to be the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential candidate.

Reverend Al Sharpton, a prominent civil rights activist and baptist minster, will also take to the stage.

Ms Harris's address comes a day after her running mate Tim Walz formally accepted his vice presidential nomination in a speech that moved his family to tears as he told them: “Hope, Gus and Gwen – you are my entire world and I love you.”

Walz was met with cheers and chants of “Coach! Coach! Coach!” as he took to the stage and declared: “Never underestimate a public school teacher.”

Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Nancy Pelosi, Pete Buttigieg, Wes Moore, Hakeem Jeffries, and Josh Shapiro also spoke at the United Center on Wednesday, with performances by Stevie Wonder and John Legend.