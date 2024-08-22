DNC schedule: Who is speaking tonight?

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) has now entered its final day at the United Center in Chicago, where some of the party’s biggest heavyweights have taken to the stage over the last three days.

While the DNC is first and foremost a presidential nominating convention, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz already have their places in the White House race sown up after a five-day round of online voting for delegates wrapped on August 5.

Now, as many as 50,000 visitors have descended on the Steven Spielberg-coordinated convention in the Windy City, including 5,000 delegates from 50 states and territories, plus 15,000 members of the media, tens of thousands of guests and a huge contingent of Gaza ceasefire protesters.

The convention has been organized around four distinct themes, one for each day: Monday’s was “For the People”, examining the Biden administration’s accomplishments in the White House and how a future Harris Cabinet could continue its work, Tuesday’s was “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”, Wednesday’s was “A Fight for Our Freedoms” and Thursday’s is “For Our Future”.

Here the latest on what we know about the convention’s schedule.

Monday

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden at the DNC on Monday August 19 2024 ( AP )

President Joe Biden delivered the headline speech on the opening night, giving an emotional address to rapturous applause from the crowd.

Introduced by First Lady Dr Jill Biden and his daughter Ashley Biden, the 81-year-old president ran through his accomplishments in the Oval Office before making a forceful case against Donald Trump.

Denying that he was “angry” with members of his party who pressured him to step aside from the 2024 race, Biden explained: “I love my job, but I love my country more.”

Hillary Clinton, the party’s 2016 presidential nominee, also spoke of her desire to see the “highest, hardest glass ceiling” smashed with the election of a first female president.

Delegates also heard from Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jim Clyburn, Jasmine Crockett, Robert Garcia, Grace Meng and Jamie Raskin, Senators Raphael Warnock and Chris Coons, Governors Andy Beshear and Kathy Hochul, DNC chair Jaime Harrison and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain.

Tuesday

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama received a warm welcome at the DNC on Tuesday ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The Obamas took to the stage on Tuesday delivering an electrifying endorsement of the Harris-Walz administration while eviscerating Trump.

Michelle denounced Trump for peddling a narrative of fear and declared that “hope is making a comeback” while also poking fun at Trump’s reference to “Black jobs”, adding that the “job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs”.

In his speech, Barack heaped praise on both Harris and Biden while slamming Trump for “the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes.”

Other speakers included Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff – including a touching video tribute from his son Cole –Senators Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders, and Tammy Duckworth, Billionaire Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Trump’s former press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Wednesday

Walz delivered a rousing speech as he formally accepted the VP nomination ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Walz took to the stage to deliver a rousing acceptance speech to formally accept his vice presidential nomination.

Met with roaring chants of “Coach! Coach! Coach!” he dived into a football-themed metaphor: “It’s the fourth quarter, we’re down a field goal, but we’re on offense and we have the ball, we’re driving down the field and boy do we have the right team... Kamala Harris is ready!”

Former president Bill Clinton also took to the stage and made a jibe at Trump’s age, noting that he celebrated his 78th birthday on Monday but “I'm still younger than Donald Trump”.

Oprah Winfrey also made a surprise appearance, slamming JD Vance’s“childless cat ladies” comments.

Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, former VP hopefuls Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also delivered speeches.

Thursday

As is tradition, Kamala Harris will wrap up the final day of the convention on Thursday night with a headline speech as she formally accepts the nomination to be the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential candidate.

Reverend Al Sharpton, a prominent civil rights activist and baptist minster, has also announced he will take the podium.

Additionally, former Republican congressman and outspoken Trump opponent Adam Kinzinger is expected to speak.

How to watch: