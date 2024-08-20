Union boss has his Hulk Hogan moment at DNC with ‘Trump is a scab’ T-shirt

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

United Auto Workers union president Shawn Fain blasted Donald Trump for his failure to support American workers before revealing a red T-shirt reading “Trump is a scab” to a roaring crowd at the Democratic National Convention.

“For us in the labor movement, it’s real simple,” said Fain, whose union represents roughly 370,000 workers. “Kamala Harris is one of us, she’s a fighter for the working class, and Donald Trump is a scab.”

Trump and his running mate JD Vance are “lap dogs for the billionaire class, who only serve themselves,” he added.

“In the words of the great American poet Nelly: ‘It’s getting hot in here,’” he said as he removed his jacket. “It’s hot in here because you’re fired up and fed up. The American working class is in a fight for our lives.”

His shirt reveal echoed a cartoonish moment on the stage of the Republican National Convention, where former wrestling star Hulk Hogan ripped off his shirt to reveal a “Trump-Vance” tank top.

“Trump did nothing,” said Fain, pointing to the former president’s failed promise to revive a shuttered manufacturing plant in Lordstown, Ohio that left thousands of workers unemployed.

United Auto Workers union president Shawn Fain speaks to the Democratic National Convention on August 19. He removed his jacket revealing a T-shirt that read ‘Trump is a scab’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

Fain’s union is among several influential labor groups endorsing Harris’s campaign, and the first night of the DNC in Chicago heard from more than half a dozen union leaders representing millions of American workers.

“We are going to build a younger, darker, hipper, fresher, sneaker-wearing labor movement,” said Service Employees International Union president April Verrett, whose union represents nearly 2 million workers.

“A movement that is going to be more inclusive and built for the middle class, and we are going to end poverty-wage work once and for all,” she said.

Harris has touted her support for labor rights and raising the federal minimum wage to at least $15, and if elected, her running mate Tim Walz would be the first union member on the winning ticket. Walz was active in the National Education Association union when he was a teacher in Minnesota.

Harris and Walz recently met with Fain in Detroit, and the union launched a massive ground and digital operation to support the ticket. Last year, President Joe Biden became the first sitting president to join a picket line as he joined UAW members striking against Detroit’s Big Three automakers during an historic period for worker organizing and other American labor actions.

In his remarks to the RNC last month, Trump called out Fain by name, demanding that he be fired “immediately.”

Last week, UAW filed a federal labor complaint against Trump, who is accused of unlawfully intimidating workers by suggesting to Elon Musk that he supported firing striking workers.

In her remarks from Chicago on Monday, New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed the former president as a “two-bit union buster.”