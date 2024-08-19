DNC live updates: Protesters break through security fence ahead of Biden’s major speech
Vice President to accept nomination on Thursday after party’s big beasts address delegates at DNC throughout the week
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
President Joe Biden will be the final speaker at the Democratic National Convention as it kicks off on Monday night.
Biden is set to deliver a unifying message after dropping out of the race last month and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.
Security has been ramped up as activists descend on Chicago to demand a ceasefire in Gaza. A small number of protesters managed to break through a fence at the outer perimeter of the convention area on Monday afternoon.
Delegates are gathering at the convention, which will see Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz formally nominated to be the party’s candidates in the 2024 presidential race to take on Donald Trump and JD Vance.
Harris has enjoyed an astonishing boom in popularity since Biden made his historic decision not to pursue another term in the White House a month ago in the wake of his disastrous debate performance against Trump in Atlanta on June 27.
With the party rallying around Harris, she has surged in the polls and cemented her appeal by adding Walz to the ticket, a sequence of events that has left Trump and Vance reeling, with seemingly little idea how best to respond to the new challenge they face.
North Carolina governor says he hasn’t ‘felt this much excitement since 2008'
DNC schedule: When Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, Michelle Obama and more will speak
The Democratic National Convention (DNC) gets underway on Monday, August 19 in Chicago with some political heavyweights slated to headline the four-day gathering.
While the DNC is first and foremost a presidential nominating convention, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz are already officially on the party’s ticket after a five-day round of online voting from delegates wrapped on August 5.
As many as 50,000 visitors are now expected to descend on the Steven Spielberg-coordinated convention at the United Center including 5,000 delegates from 50 states and territories, plus 15,000 members of the media and tens of thousands of guests.
A schedule for the event has been released. The main programming portion of the evening is expected to begin at 5.30pm (Central Time) and will continue until 10pm each night.
Here’s what we know so far.
DNC schedule: When Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, Michelle Obama and more will speak
Harris and Walz will formally accept their places on the Democratic party’s presidential ticket at the DNC
In Pictures: Protesters attend ‘March on the DNC'
‘The America Democrats are fighting for'
DNC chair Jaime Harrison said on Monday night that “hope and hard work can take you anywhere.”
“You can go to college, you can start your own business, you can even win the Olympics. That's the America Democrats believe in, and that's the America Democrats are fighting for,” he added.
Chicago mayor praises Harris as DNC gets underway
Speaking at the beginning of the DNC, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson praised Kamala Harris.
“As the son of a family that worked to make ends meet, I know that Kamala Harris – the daughter of a mom who worked hard every single day – she is going to look out for the interest of everyday people,” he said.
“What will it take to defend our fundamental rights and our freedoms? It will take someone with leadership who would fight for us. And let me tell you, America – leadership, Kamala, she's got it,” he added.
Iran behind hack of Trump campaign, intelligence agencies say
Former Democratic Majority Leader attends DNC after suffering ‘mild stroke’
VIDEO: Protesters break through fence at DNC
Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago - watch livestream
Watch live as the 2024 Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago on Monday 19 August.
Joe Biden, forced to abandon his presidential reelection bid, will make a speech to urge fellow Democrats to unite behind Kamala Harris in the fight for the White House against Republican rival Donald Trump.
Democrats gathered for their national convention at United Center, home to Chicago’s basketball and hockey teams, while hundreds of protesters assembled at a nearby park to pressure the party to drop military support for Israel’s Gaza offensive.
President Biden’s appearance to start the four-day event will serve as a symbolic passing of the torch to his No. 2 after he quit the race under pressure from top Democrats worried that the 81-year-old incumbent was too old to win or serve another four years.
He will use his speech to portray Former President Trump as a threat to American democracy while touting the achievements of the Biden-Harris administration.
Vice President Harris will formally accept the Democratic nomination on Thursday night with a highly anticipated speech.
If elected on 5 November, she would make US history as the first female president.
Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago - watch livestream
Watch live as the 2024 Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago on Monday 19 August.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments