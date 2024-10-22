New poll shows Harris 11 points ahead of Trump in favorability

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Kamala Harris is ahead of Donald Trump by 11 points in favorability among registered voters, a new AP-NORC poll shows.

51 percent of registered voters say they have a favorable view of Harris, while 40 percent say they have a favorable view of Trump, the new poll released Monday reveals.

Meanwhile, Tim Walz and JD Vance have a smaller gap: 41 percent of registered voters view Walz favorably, while 33 percent say the same of Vance.

The same poll also asked about the economy, which is widely considered the top issue among voters in this election.

Just over 60 percent of adults, regardless of party, say the economy is “bad.” However, that number is down by 13 points compared to 2023, when 73 percent of adults gave the same response.

Both Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are leading Donald Trump and JD Vance, respectively, in favorability among registered voters ( EPA )

When it comes to jobs and unemployment, 43 percent of registered voters say they trust Harris to handle the issue, while 41 percent say they trust Trump. The figures are similar for the cost of housing, with 42 percent trusting Harris and 37 percent trusting Trump.

Just two weeks are left until Election Day, and Harris’s lead on Trump is narrowing. The latest average of national polls puts her just 1.7 points ahead of the former president.

Meanwhile, a new Washington Post/Schar School megapoll has Harris just 1 point ahead of Trump.

When it comes to the key swing states, that same poll shows the candidates are tied in Nevada, while Trump leads in Arizona and North Carolina, and Harris leads in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Both candidates are pushing campaign events hard in these key states as November 5 approaches. Last week, the candidates appeared in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and other states to hold rallies and town halls with voters.

Trump even showed up at a Bucks County, Pennsylvania McDonald’s on Sunday to work the fryer and win over voters after he baselessly claimed Harris lied about working at the fast food joint in 1983.