Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Top Democratic strategist James Carville has predicted that Kamala Harris is “certain” to win the presidential election.

Carville, 79, has worked on several presidential campaigns, including former president Bill Clinton’s in 1992. Now, he has explained in a New York Times opinion piece why he’s confident Harris has this race in the bag.

“While I am not one to take part in the political prediction industry — recently ballooned by mysterious crypto investments gambling on a Donald Trump victory — today I am pulling my stool up to the political poker table to throw my chips all in: America, it will all be OK.”

The Democrat cited three main reasons for his prediction: Trump is a “repeat electoral loser,” Harris is out-fundraising her opponent and he “refuse[s] to believe” voters will “make the same mistake twice” by re-electing the former president.

“I refuse to believe that the same country that has time and again overcome its mistakes to bend its future toward justice will make the same mistake twice,” Carville wrote for the Times. “America overcame Mr. Trump in 2020. I know that we know we are better than this.”

A top Democratic strategist and presidential campaign veteran says he’s ‘certain’ Kamala Harris will win the 2024 presidential election ( Getty Images )

With just 12 days until Election Day, the latest average of national polls indicates Harris has a 1.7-point lead over Trump. In the seven key swing states, neither candidate is more than a few points ahead, according to fresh polls from The Washington Post.

Harris has out-fundraised Trump to the tune of $147 million, despite being in the race for barely three months, the Times reported earlier this month.

While Trump has the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, backing him, Harris also has her fair share of big-name donors. Yesterday, reports revealed billionaire Bill Gates donated $50 million to Harris despite distancing himself from politics in recent years.

“She is strapped with the necessary cash to forcefully remind suburban women and voters in the middle that Mr. Trump is, in fact, the extremist candidate,” Carville wrote.

“In two weeks, we not only have a chance to elect Kamala Harris as president, but a chance to bring finality to the sordid career of Donald Trump and drive MAGA into a prolonged remission,” he added.

“See you on the other side.”

The Independent has contacted Trump’s campaign for comment.