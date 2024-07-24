Support truly

Democratic officials and alumni from historically Black college fraternities and sororities are fuming over a clip of a Fox News host they argue includes him saying “colored sorority” ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’s remarks to the organization.

Fox News and other network personalities have argued that Fox & Friends panelist Brian Kilmeade said “college sorority” on Wednesday’s program. A reporter for Politico who initially flagged the clip on social media later deleted his post.

In Wednesday’s broadcast, Kilmeade had criticized the presumptive Democratic nominee for president for skipping Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress to instead deliver remarks to historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta in Indianapolis.

“The problem with Kamala Harris, number one, she has not had her record exploited heavily … and number two is she hasn’t sat down for an interview. When she sits down for an interview and says, ‘Do you want to fund ICE? Where do you stand on Medicare for All? Why didn’t you show up?’ — the most recent decision, you already gotta question. She will not show up for the prime minister’s joint session of Congress today,” Kilmeade said.

“She would rather address, in the summer, a sorority — a [colored] sorority — like she can’t get out of that. So that’s her decision, and that’s her decision to back up the protesters,” he said.

A statement from Fox News Media to The Independent said that the Politico reporter’s now-deleted tweet “completely misquoted and unnecessarily maligned Brian Kilmeade who clearly said college sorority.”

Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two in Maryland to head to a sorority event in Indiana on July 24. A Fox News host is under fire for a comment made about the trip. ( AP )

Kilmeade addressed the clip and viral reactions on his radio show after Fox & Friends aired.

“I’ve never use that word in my life, if you’re listening to what I’m saying, if you know where she’s speaking, why would I even say that?” he said. “This is an example of how everybody is looking to jump on other people for no reason ... People, use your heads. Don’t look for something trending on Twitter and just assume it’s true. I hope we’re smarter than that by now.”

The segment on Fox & Friends followed several days of coverage from right-wing media and statements from Republican lawmakers suggesting that Harris only made her way to the top of the Democratic ticket because of her gender and race, or that she is merely a “DEI hire.”

Earlier this month, former Donald Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka called Harris herself “colored” in a segment on Newsmax.

Black Greek life alumni rushed to the defense of Harris, who is poised to become the first Black woman to lead the Democratic ticket, and who is also an Alpha Kappa Alpha alumna.

“I belong to the 1st Black fraternity … and led the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, but I have NO idea what ‘colored sorority’ Fox News is talking about in 2024,” said Harvard Kennedy School professor Cornell William Brooks.

“Fox News is ignorant. Don’t ever call my Sorority or any other #D9 organization ‘colored.’ Keep it out of your mouth,” said California congresswoman Sydney Kamlager, referencing the so-called “Divine 9” historically Black Greek organizations.

“This clown thought it was correct and appropriate to use the term ‘colored’ to describe a distinguished and historic African American sorority,” said Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison. “But what is even worse… a Black man sat a few feet away on that couch and didn’t correct him. He was as quiet as a church mouse.”

That panelist, Lawrence Jones III, called Harrison “so damn dishonest.”

“He said ‘college,’” Jones replied. “But that’s all you have. You know the bulls*** that you advocate for only brings death, poverty, and destruction to our black communities. You are welcome on the show anytime to debate it. Me and you.”