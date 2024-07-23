Elections 2024 live updates: Kamala Harris hits campaign trail with first presidential rally in swing state Wisconsin
Vice President hits campaign trail with event in Wisconsin — a vital swing state
Vice President Kamala Harris has held her first campaign rally in Milwaukee, in must-win Wisconsin, the recent site of the Republican National Convention, giving an energetic, punchy speech to a fired-up crowd of supporters.
She paid tribute to President Joe Biden, attacked former president Donald Trump and Project 2025, and laid out the priorities for her presidency should she win in November.
Earlier, Harris was endorsed by Hollywood star George Clooney, whose New York Times editorial calling on Biden to step aside, played a major role in pressuring the president to make way for his second in command.
Harris has already secured support from more than 64 per cent of Democratic delegates to become the party’s nominee for president in place of Biden, who threw his support behind her on Sunday moments after withdrawing from the 2024 race for the White House himself amid questions about his age and health.
So far, no major challengers have emerged against her while the party has raised a record-breaking $81m in the 24 hours since the president made his announcement.
President Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening about how he plans to finish out his term.
Harris narrows down VP shortlist as two candidates emerge as frontrunners
Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly have emerged as frontrunners for Democratic presumptive nominee Kamala Harris’ choice of vice president.
Both men are from key battleground states in the 2024 presidential race and have a history of defeating candidates endorsed by Donald Trump at the ballot box.
A source close to the campaign – newly rebranded as Harris For President – told ABC News that the vetting of potential running mates had begun. Other candidates being considered as well as Shapiro and Kelly are Roy Cooper of North Carolina and Andy Beshear of Kentucky.
Mike Bedigan and Eric Garcia report.
Trump commits to debating Kamala Harris
Harris revs up crowd at first presidential campaign rally
Vice President Kamala Harris begins with comments on President Joe Biden: "Joe's record of accomplishment over his entire career and over the past three and a half years is unmatched in modern history. In one term as president, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who served two terms."
Later she told the crowd to wild cheers: “So Wisconsin, I am told as of this morning that we have earned the support of enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination."
Harris then repeated her Trump attack line focused on her prosecutorial past: “I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say: I know Donald Trump’s type.”
Kamala Harris takes the stage in Wisconsin
There is rapturous applause as Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for her first presidential campaign rally.
Harris was introduced by Leia Esser, a Madison public school administrator, who said thanks to the Biden-Harris administration: “I had almost all of my student loan debt forgiven.”
Watch LIVE: Kamala Harris makes debut on presidential campaign trail in Wisconsin
Watch: Schumer endorses Kamala Harris
White House releases updated schedule for President Biden
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
In the evening, the President will address the nation.
Thursday, July 25, 2024
In the afternoon, the President will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.
Then, the President and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel will meet with the families of Americans held hostage by Hamas.
Friday, July 26, 2024
In the afternoon, the President will depart the White House en route to Camp David where he will remain until Sunday.
Sunday, July 28, 2024
In the afternoon, the President will depart Camp David and return to the White House.
Joe Biden seen for first time since endorsing Kamala Harris for president
Joe Biden has been seen for the first time in public since endorsing Kamala Harris to replace him at the top of the party ticket. On Tuesday, 23 July, the US president departed Delaware to travel back to the White House. He had spent spent several days recovering from a Covid-19 infection at his home in Rehoboth Beach. It came after Mr Biden sent political shockwaves around the country on Sunday with a post on social media announcing that he was not accepting the Democrat nomination for the 2024 presidential election.
What does Obama really think of Kamala Harris?
Alex Hannaford talks to those who know them and uncovers a personal and political relationship that goes back years.
New poll: Harris leads Trump 44 % to 42% in US presidential race
Vice President Kamala Harris opened up a marginal two-percentage-point lead over Republican Donald Trump after President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign and passed the torch to her, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.
The poll, conducted on Monday and Tuesday, followed both the Republican National Convention where Trump on Thursday formally accepted his party's nomination and the Biden announcement on Sunday he was leaving the race and endorsing Harris.
Harris, whose campaign says she has secured the Democratic nomination, led Trump 44% to 42% in the national poll, a difference within the 3-percentage-point margin of error.
Harris and Trump were tied at 44% in a July 15-16 poll, and Trump led by one percentage point in a July 1-2 poll, both within the same margin of error.
While nationwide surveys give important signals of American support for political candidates, just a handful of competitive states typically tilt the balance in the US Electoral College, which ultimately decides who wins a presidential election.
The most recent poll showed 56% of registered voters agreed with a statement that Harris, 59, was "mentally sharp and able to deal with challenges," compared to 49% who said the same of Trump, 78.
Only 22% of voters assessed Biden that way.
Biden, 81, ended his reelection effort after a debate with Trump in which he often stammered and failed to aggressively challenge attacks by Trump that included falsehoods.
When voters in the survey were shown a hypothetical ballot that included independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Harris led Trump 42% to 38%, an advantage outside the margin of error. Kennedy, favored by 8% of voters in the poll, has yet to qualify for the ballot in many states ahead of the Nov. 5 election.
The poll, which was conducted online, surveyed 1,241 U.S. adults nationwide, including 1,018 registered voters.
New poll of Democrats finds overwhelming support for Kamala Harris
Almost 80 percent of Democratic voters are in favor of Kamala Harris taking over the party’s nomination from Joe Biden, a new poll has shown, following the president’s shock decision to bow out of the 2024 race for the White House.
A survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of CBS News showed that just 21 percent were in favor of nominating someone else over the vice president.
Mike Bedigan has the details.
