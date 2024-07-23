✕ Close Kamala Harris targets Trump as she unveils campaign focus

Vice President Kamala Harris has held her first campaign rally in Milwaukee, in must-win Wisconsin, the recent site of the Republican National Convention, giving an energetic, punchy speech to a fired-up crowd of supporters.

She paid tribute to President Joe Biden, attacked former president Donald Trump and Project 2025, and laid out the priorities for her presidency should she win in November.

Earlier, Harris was endorsed by Hollywood star George Clooney, whose New York Times editorial calling on Biden to step aside, played a major role in pressuring the president to make way for his second in command.

Harris has already secured support from more than 64 per cent of Democratic delegates to become the party’s nominee for president in place of Biden, who threw his support behind her on Sunday moments after withdrawing from the 2024 race for the White House himself amid questions about his age and health.

So far, no major challengers have emerged against her while the party has raised a record-breaking $81m in the 24 hours since the president made his announcement.

President Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening about how he plans to finish out his term.