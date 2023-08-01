Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as US vice president Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the 20th Women’s Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church Quadrennial Convention.

Ms Harris has travelled to Florida to speak at the event, which comes coincidentally after Florida governor Ron DeSantis challenged her to come to the state.

In a letter sent on Monday, Mr DeSantis, who is seeking the Republican Party’s nomination in the 2024 presidential election, touted Florida as the “number one state in the nation for education”.

The vice president has been busy over the last few weeks, which saw her already visit Florida in July.

Ms Harris was on a trip to speak at an event in Jacksonville, where she spoke out against some changes to how African-American history is taught in Florida.

During her visit to the Ritz Theatre and Museum in Jacksonville, Harris lamented how damaging it is when schools don't discuss historical crimes as part of the curriculum.