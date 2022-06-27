Kamala Harris says she expects Supreme Court to roll back more rights: ‘I definitely believe this is not over’

Harris warns gay marriage, contraception are court’s next targets

John Bowden
Monday 27 June 2022 21:38
<p>Vice President Kamala Harris </p>

Vice President Kamala Harris

(Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times)

Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday that she expects the Supreme Court’s new conservative majority to continue pressing forward and overturn other long-held judicial precedents following the Court’s ruling tossing out Roe vs Wade on Friday.

Speaking with CNN’s Dana Bash, the vice president pointed to the remarks of Justice Clarence Thomas, who in his concurring opinion on Friday indicated that he beleived the Court should reexamine other precedents set by the Judicial Branch establishing the right to gay marriage, contraceptive use, and other actions that until last week seemed like settled law in America.

"I definitely believe this is not over,” said Ms Harris. “I think he just said the quiet part out loud. And I think that is why we all must really understand the significance of what just happened."

More follows...

