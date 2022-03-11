Kamala Harris warns of uncertainty around what Putin will do next

Vice President Kamala Harris said in Romania on Friday that there are no clear signs that Russian President Vladimir is interested in relenting on his assault on Urkaine.

The vice president made the remarks at a joint press conference in Bucharest with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

“The United States has been attempting sincerely to engage in diplomacy actively. And from everything that we know and have witnessed, Putin has shown no sign in engaging in serious diplomacy,” she said.

Ms Harris said that Russian is deploying its playbook of lies, misinformation and acts of aggression in Ukraine.

The vice president’s trip to Romania comes after her visit to Poland, where she met with the Polish president and prime minister, refugees from Ukraine and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Her words come as the Senate just passed a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill that includes $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine, which will head to President Joe Biden’s desk.