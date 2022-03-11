Ukraine news – live: Kyiv claims Putin preparing terror attack on Chernobyl plant in ‘nuclear blackmail’ plot
Moscow allegedly plotting ‘man-made catastrophe ... for which occupiers will try to shift responsibility’ to Kyiv
Ukraine's defence intelligence agency has claimed Vladimir Putin may be planning to launch a "terrorist attack" on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in order to distract the rest of the world from his brutal assault on the country.
In a tweet, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine claimed a "man-made catastrophe" was planned, "for which the occupiers will try to shift responsibility to Ukraine".
The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, a government agency, alleged that Russia was seeking to draw Belarus into the war by launching an attack on the country from within Ukraine.
The agency added: "Without having received the desired result from terrestrial military operation and direct negotiations, Putin is ready to resort to the nuclear blackmail of the world community for the sake of concession in the support of Ukraine."
Russia is yet to comment on the accusations. Ukraine has warned of an increased risk of a radiation leak if the high-voltage power line, damaged in fighting, is not repaired to the plant, which is occupied by Russian forces.
Russia might use chemical weapons in ‘false flag’ attack, say Western officials
Russia might use chemical weapons in Ukraine in a “false flag” attack to provide apparent justification for its invasion, Western officials have said.
“We think that chemical weapons could be used in a false flag attack to provide a retrospective justification for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” one of the officials told Reuters.
“The context that we’ve been looking at it in is from a false flag perspective. Clearly, whilst the Russians are highly likely to have a chemical weapons capability, there is nothing to suggest that they intend to use at this point in a major escalation of the current conflict.”
US targets Russian exports in trade blow for Moscow
President Joe Biden has said the US will revoke Russia’s “permanent normal trade relations” status to punish Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
The change will pave the way for the US to impose tariffs on a wide range of Russian goods, heightening pressure on an economy on the brink of deep recession.
Measures will be taken against Russian imports of diamonds, seafood and vodka, he said.
Woman near Irpin photographed rescuing disabled dogs
This striking image, tweeted by the official account of the Parliament of Ukraine, shows a woman near the war-ravaged suburb of Irpin rescuing disabled dogs from a shelter.
Putin hails ‘positive shifts’ in Ukraine talks
Vladimir Putin has said some progress had been made in Moscow’s talks with Ukraine, while the Kremlin said the conflict would end when the West took action to address Moscow concerns.
At a Kremlin meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Mr Putin said Western sanctions would not stop Russian development and that Russia would end up stronger.
He then said Ukrainian negotiations were taking place practically every day.
“There are certain positive shifts, negotiators on our side tell me,” Mr Putin said. “I will talk about all of this later.”
Erdogan suggests war could have been avoided if world had responded to Crimea
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has suggested that the war in Ukraine could have been avoided had the world spoken out against Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.
“Would we have faced such a picture if the West, the whole world, had raised their voices?” Mr Erdogan asked. “Those who remained silent in the face of Crimea’s invasion are now saying some things.”
Mr Erdogan spoke Friday at a diplomacy forum near the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya, where the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukraine‘s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met a day earlier for talks facilitated by Turkey’s foreign minister.
Mr Erdogan said Turkey would continue its efforts for peace.
Watch live as Kamala Harris and Romanian president talk about Russia-Ukraine war
EU promises more aid for Ukraine as it considers how to live without Russian oil and gas
The EU has pledged millions more in aid to Ukraine and will soon publish a plan to wean the continent off Russian oil and gas by 2027, European leaders have said.
After a meeting of EU leaders in Versailles, France’s Emmanuel Macron said a proposal for 500 million euros in aid was being put forward.
Germany’s Olaf Scholz said Ukraine’s application for EU membership had been passed to the European Commission.
France and Italy also warned that Russia faced the prospect of tougher sanctions.
Pregnant woman accused of faking injuries after hospital bombing in Ukraine gives birth
A Ukrainian beauty blogger who was accused of faking her injuries after a Russian bomb hit a maternity hospital has reportedly given birth.
Horrifying pictures emerged on Wednesday of victims leaving the medical centre after a bombardment by Russian forces in the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
Marianna Podgurskaya was one of the women at the hospital waiting to give birth and was pictured heavily pregnant with injuries to her face as she walked down a staircase in teddy bear pyjamas, clutching bags of her possessions.
Here is the story:
Pregnant woman accused of faking injuries after hospital bombing gives birth
Marianna Podgurskaya has reportedly given birth to a baby girl
Ukraine claims to have killed more than 12,000 Russian troops, downed 140 aircraft
Exact figures on the number of dead and injured, and weapon and vehicle losses, in Russia’s war on Ukraine are difficult to determine, with neither side giving up to date information on their own casualties.
But on Friday Ukraine’s foreign affairs ministry claimed their forces had killed more than 12,000 Russian soldiers, downed 140 aircraft (83 helicopters and 57 fixed wing aircraft) and destroyed 353 tanks.
