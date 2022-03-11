✕ Close President Zelensky says ‘we will’ beat Russia

Ukraine's defence intelligence agency has claimed Vladimir Putin may be planning to launch a "terrorist attack" on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in order to distract the rest of the world from his brutal assault on the country.

In a tweet, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine claimed a "man-made catastrophe" was planned, "for which the occupiers will try to shift responsibility to Ukraine".

The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, a government agency, alleged that Russia was seeking to draw Belarus into the war by launching an attack on the country from within Ukraine.

The agency added: "Without having received the desired result from terrestrial military operation and direct negotiations, Putin is ready to resort to the nuclear blackmail of the world community for the sake of concession in the support of Ukraine."

Russia is yet to comment on the accusations. Ukraine has warned of an increased risk of a radiation leak if the high-voltage power line, damaged in fighting, is not repaired to the plant, which is occupied by Russian forces.