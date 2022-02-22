Georgia Republican and candidate for governor Kandiss Taylor has apparently fallen for a parody of her own campaign video and three-word slogan: “Jesus, guns, babies”.

Ms Taylor, who was mocked for her “Jesus, guns, babies” campaign bus last week, appeared to fall for well-known American comedian and sketch writer Blaire Erskin’s portrayal of her.

“I’m filled with the love of Christ,” Ms Erskine says in the parody, which appeared in-between a real campaign ad for the Republican gubernatorial candidate. “When I’m governor all abortion will be illegal.”

Ms Erskine continues by promising to “do three things: Jesus, guns, and babies”, in apparent mockery of Ms Taylor’s opinions on issues including gun rights, religion and abortion.

The Republican retweeted the video mocking her slogan and campaign positions on Monday night and went as far as thanking Ms Erskine, who works as a staff writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, for her endorsement.

Ms Erskine did not, however, endorse Ms Taylor, who wrote: “BOOM! Let’s take our government back....Thanks for the support Blaire Erskine.”

The satirist had tweeted earlier on Monday that she was “running for governor for Georgia” and linked to Democrat candidate Stacey Abrams’ website. Ms Taylor would face Ms Abrams in November’s election if she wins the Republican nomination, although polls suggest that is unlikely.

Ms Taylor also appeared to have clipped a section of the parody video and tweeted about how she agreed with Ms Erskine, because “all abortion is murder and will be criminalised in Georgia”.

“She’s also right that America’s founding was through divine intervention, Jesus is with our movement and we will take Georgia back from the corrupt swamp and return it to the people,” Ms Taylor argued.

The claims were made by Ms Erskine in apparent mockery of the Georgia Republican, who opposes abortion in almost all forms and has described herself as a “Christian. Wife. Mother. Georgian. Educator. Working Class.”

Despite reports and comments about Ms Taylor falling for the spoof, she tweeted again on Tuesday morning to say: “Over 700k views in 12 hours. Our movement is growing and Georgians are realising that the only way to exit this uni-party rule is to join our movement.”

Ms Erskine wrote in a tweet of her own: “You heard it here first! Kandiss is voting for me”