Kari Lake confronts Morning Joe anchors at airport

Kari Lake, the former Arizona gubernatorial candidate, confronted Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski at an airport for “bad-mouthing” her on their show.

Ms Lake joined Steve Bannon on his show War Room on Thursday, 20 April, where she spoke about her interaction with the MSNBC anchors while at the West Palm Beach Airport.

“I was leaving [the airport] and I happen to see Joe Scarborough so I turned around and got on the escalator down,” Ms Kari recounted to Mr Bannon.

Mr Scarborough and Ms Brezezinski often mock or critique Ms Lake on their political talk show primarily because she is a leader in promoting stolen election claims both in her unsuccessful gubernatorial run and Donald Trump’s presidential run.

Ms Lake said she went up to Mr Scarborough and said: “I just wanted to introduce myself because you guys spend an awful lot of time bad-mouthing me on your show and I just wanted to put the human being behind the face that you guys kind of go after.”

The interaction did not end smoothly.

Ms Lake said while Mr Scarborough was “pleasant” and “nice” his wife, Ms Brezezinski, “was not very pleasant” and began to record Ms Lake.

“I called her out and said ‘Are you recording this?’” Ms Lake said.

According to Ms Lake, Ms Brezezinski answered, “Yes” and then Mr Scarborough allegedly scolded Ms Brezezinski for doing so.

Ms Lake said Ms Brezezinksi’s “handler” then began to bash her, calling her a “Liar,” “Election denier” and “Delusional.”

“And I said, ‘You know, I’d love to come on your show and talk about it.’ Mika did jump in and reiterate what the staffer said,” Ms Lake told Mr Bannon.

After losing the Arizona gubernatorial race to Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes, Ms Lake refused to concede and continues to claim she wrongfully lost.

Ms Lake has filed lawsuits in Arizona disputing election results. In March, Arizona’s Supreme Court denied her request to hear her lawsuit disputing her loss.