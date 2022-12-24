Jump to content

Arizona judge rejects defeated Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging the results of her gubernatorial election

Graig Graziosi
Saturday 24 December 2022 19:24
The lawsuit by defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake challenging the results of her election have been tossed out by a judge.

The former news anchor-turned-MAGA politician lost her election in November to Democrat Katie Hobbs, 50.3 per cent to 49.7 per cent.

After a two day trial, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson tossed out Ms Lake’s lawsuit alleging that election officials in the county had knowingly sabotaged her candidacy through the use of printer malfunctions on Election Day.

