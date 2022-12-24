Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The lawsuit by defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake challenging the results of her election have been tossed out by a judge.

The former news anchor-turned-MAGA politician lost her election in November to Democrat Katie Hobbs, 50.3 per cent to 49.7 per cent.

After a two day trial, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson tossed out Ms Lake’s lawsuit alleging that election officials in the county had knowingly sabotaged her candidacy through the use of printer malfunctions on Election Day.