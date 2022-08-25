Karine Jean-Pierre blasts journalists shouting over each other in chaotic scenes at White House: ‘Respect your colleagues’
Related video: Reporter baffles White House by asking if Saudi government infected Biden with Covid
Karine Jean-Pierre scolded a White House reporter as they shouted over each other in chaotic scenes at the White House.
The press secretary attempted to allow a reporter in the back of the room to ask a question but another reporter kept speaking over him.
“You’re not being respectful... to your own colleagues,” she told the reporter.
“Respect your colleagues,” she reiterated as the reporter kept trying to speak over others.
“I’m sorry Chris, you’re gonna have to start from the beginning because there was some disrespect happening,” she told the reporter who was in line to ask a question, prompting the other reporter to once again start shouting.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies