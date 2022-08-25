Jump to content
Karine Jean-Pierre blasts journalists shouting over each other in chaotic scenes at White House: ‘Respect your colleagues’

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Thursday 25 August 2022 19:51
Related video: Reporter baffles White House by asking if Saudi government infected Biden with Covid

Karine Jean-Pierre scolded a White House reporter as they shouted over each other in chaotic scenes at the White House.

The press secretary attempted to allow a reporter in the back of the room to ask a question but another reporter kept speaking over him.

“You’re not being respectful... to your own colleagues,” she told the reporter.

“Respect your colleagues,” she reiterated as the reporter kept trying to speak over others.

“I’m sorry Chris, you’re gonna have to start from the beginning because there was some disrespect happening,” she told the reporter who was in line to ask a question, prompting the other reporter to once again start shouting.

More follows...

