Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Karine Jean-Pierre scolded a White House reporter as they shouted over each other in chaotic scenes at the White House.

The press secretary attempted to allow a reporter in the back of the room to ask a question but another reporter kept speaking over him.

“You’re not being respectful... to your own colleagues,” she told the reporter.

“Respect your colleagues,” she reiterated as the reporter kept trying to speak over others.

“I’m sorry Chris, you’re gonna have to start from the beginning because there was some disrespect happening,” she told the reporter who was in line to ask a question, prompting the other reporter to once again start shouting.

More follows...