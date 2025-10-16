Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just weeks after the assassination of Charlie Kirk inspired a flood of Republicans to demand people scale back political rhetoric, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused the Democratic voting base of being terrorists and violent criminals.

During an appearance on Fox News on Thursday afternoon, Leavitt told the hosts that the Democratic Party's "main constituency" is "Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals."

She made the comments in response to a video played for her by the Fox News hosts that showed New York City mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani refusing to say he thinks that Hamas should disarm.

Leavitt then went on to suggest that it was her boss, President Donald Trump, who truly wants peace and who "freed Palestine."

The situation between Israel and Palestine is still developing. Israel still has only partially pulled troops out of Gaza and has been limiting the number of aid trucks it allows into Gaza to assist struggling Palestinians, according to NPR.

open image in gallery White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that the Democratic Party’s voter base was made up of “Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals’ ( AP )

Leavitt insisted that Democrats don't care about the situation in Gaza, and are simply antisemites.

"They don’t stand for anything except for catering to their far-left base, which as I said, includes antisemites, includes Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals who they want to let off freely to roam in American streets," Leavitt said.

Extreme political rhetoric has been a regular feature of the Trump White House.

This week White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller told Fox News's Sean Hannity that Illinois Governor JB Prizker is a "moron" who "hates America."

open image in gallery White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller ( AP )

Pritzker has been vocal in his opposition to Trump sending the National Guard and federal agents into Chicago uninvited.

“He’s a fool and he’s a moron, but also most importantly, Sean, he hates America,” Miller said. “You can’t love your country and then fight President Trump to keep murderers murdering.”

He insisted that the governor “wants to protect the murderers, the people that are shooting dozens, and dozens of people every single week.”

Leavitt and Miller's condemnation of Democrats comes just days after Telegram messages from a Young Republicans group chat leaked that included comments comparing Black people to monkeys and musing about locking their political opponents in gas chambers.

One user suggested using showers to gas his political enemies, adding that "gas chambers don't fit the Hitler aesthetic."