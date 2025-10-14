Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vile text messages sent by Young Republican leaders have been leaked, exposing how rampant racism, antisemitism, misogyny and violent discourse were allegedly the norm in the chat group.

Members of the Telegram chat group titled “RESTOREYR WAR ROOM” reportedly said that rape was “epic,” referred to Black people as “monkeys,” praised Adolf Hitler, and suggested that their political opponents should be sent to the gas chambers in leaked messages obtained by Politico.

The Young Republican leaders in the chat were from the New York, Kansas, Arizona and Vermont chapters of the national movement, according to the outlet.

The 2,900 pages of text messages sent between early January and mid-August this year laid bare how those who represent the future of the GOP talked behind closed doors as they plotted for control of the national Young Republican organization, Politico reported, on a hard-right pro-Donald Trump platform.

Former president of the New York State Young Republicans, Peter Giunta, a staunch supporter of Trump, created the group and was one of the most prolific members, according to Politico.

In June, Giunta mused with the group about how he would react to political adversaries who didn’t vote for him in a failed bid to become chair of the Young Republican National Federation.

“Everyone that votes no is going to the gas chamber,” Giunta allegedly said. “And everyone that endorsed but then votes for us is going to the gas chamber.”

“Im going to create some of the greatest physiological torture methods known to man. We only want true believers,” Giunta allegedly added.

Joe Maligno, whose social media profile previously identified him as general counsel for the New York State Young Republicans, then reportedly chimed in.

“Can we fix the showers? Gas chambers don’t fit the Hitler aesthetic,” Maligno allegedly said.

“I’m ready to watch people burn now,” allegedly added New York’s national committee member Annie Kaykaty.

The Independent has contacted Kaykaty for comment. Maligno could not be reached and did not respond to Politico for comment.

Giunta served as chief of staff to New York state Assemblyman Mike Reilly but has since been fired from his post after the allegations came to light, the Staten Island Advance reports.

In another exchange, a member of the group told Giunta that the Michigan Young Republicans promised they “will vote for the most right wing person” to lead the Young Republican National Federation.

“Great. I love Hitler,” Giunta replied, according to Politico.

He also allegedly launched an incredibly offensive rant about Young Republicans in states that were leaning toward voting for his opponent in the election.

“Minnesota f****ts,” he allegedly messaged. “Arkansas - inbred cow f****ers Nebraska - revolt in our favor; blocked their bind and have a majority of their delegates Maryland - fat stinky Jew … Rhode Island - traitorous c***s who I will eradicate from the face of this planet.”

Separately, in response to another chat member asking if New Yorkers in the group were watching an NBA playoff, Giunta reportedly responded: “I’d go to the zoo if I wanted to watch monkey play ball.”

Elsewhere, Giunta allegedly referred to Black people as “the watermelon people.”

Giunta was endorsed by New York Rep. Elise Stefanik earlier this year in his bid to become chair of the Young Republican National Federation. Stefanik was “absolutely appalled” to learn of the allegations against Giunta and other members of the chat, senior adviser Alex deGrasse told Politico.

“Congresswoman Stefanik calls for any NY Young Republicans responsible for these horrific comments in this chat to step down immediately,” deGrasse added.

In a statement to Politico, Giunta apologized for the “inexcusable language” and said he took “complete responsibility,” but also told the outlet that he questioned the veracity of the messages.

“I am so sorry to those offended by the insensitive and inexcusable language found within the more than 28,000 messages of a private group chat that I created during my campaign to lead the Young Republicans,” Giunta said. “While I take complete responsibility, I have had no way of verifying their accuracy and am deeply concerned that the message logs in question may have been deceptively doctored.”

“These logs were sourced by way of extortion and provided to Politico by the very same people conspiring against me,” he said.

Giunta, who also said the leak was “disheartening” because of his “unwavering support” for President Donald Trump, reportedly claimed that he spoke with the White House about seeking an endorsement in his bid to become chairman of the national organization.

open image in gallery New York Rep. Elise Stefanik said she was “absolutely appalled” to learn of the allegations against Giunta and other members of the chat. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Trump and the Republican National Committee remained neutral.

An official told Politico that the White House has no affiliation with the group and hundreds of groups seek endorsements.

The Independent has contacted the White House for further comment.

One member of the chat is currently a senior adviser in the Trump administration’s office of general counsel within the U.S. Small Business Administration, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Michael Bartels did not contribute in the chat but “didn’t offer any pushback” against the offensive discourse, according to Politico.

The Independent has contacted Bartels for comment.

Alongside Giunta, William Hendrix, vice chair of the Kansas Young Republicans, said the n-word more than a dozen times, while Bobby Walker, who was then vice chair of the New York State Young Republicans, said that rape was “epic.”

In a statement to Politico, Walker apologized but said parts of the chat “may have been altered, taken out of context or otherwise manipulated.”

“There is no excuse for the language and tone in messages attributed to me,” Walker said. “The language is wrong and hurtful, and I sincerely apologize. This has been a painful lesson about judgment and trust, and I am committed to moving forward with greater care, respect, and accountability in everything I say and do.”

Hendrix could not be reached for comment.

The Kansas Republican Party said it was “disgusted” by comments made by Hendrix and another leader named in the Politico report, Alex Dwyer.

“Their comments do not reflect the beliefs of Republicans and certainly not of Kansas Republicans at large, who elected a black chair a few months ago,” Danedri Herbert, chair of the Kansas GOP, told NPR. “Republicans believe that all people are created in the image of God.”