Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Karoline Leavitt refused to answer a question about whether emergency rooms should check the immigration status of dying patients before treating them.

The White House press secretary dodged the question multiple times when asked directly by a reporter Thursday.

“That's probably not a question for me to answer. I think that's a question for healthcare professionals and legal experts to answer,” Leavitt said.

Under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, all Medicare-participating hospitals must provide a medical screening examination to anyone who comes to their emergency department.

This must be done regardless of their ability to pay, in order to determine if an emergency medical condition or active labor exists.

open image in gallery Karoline Leavitt refused to answer a question about whether emergency rooms should check the immigration status of dying patients before treating them ( REUTERS )

However, amid the ongoing government shutdown Republicans have claimed that Democrats have been pushing for healthcare benefits for undocumented immigrants, who cannot legally access federal healthcare programs.

Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have blasted the claim as “a total, absolute, effing lie.”

Pressed by reporters Thursday, Leavitt went on to blame the Biden administration for an influx of illegal immigration which she said was taking away Medicaid benefits from “the most vulnerable people in our country.”

“What the Biden administration did is they allowed tens of millions of illegal aliens from all over the world to come into our country and they paroled them into the system… it was a complete abuse of our immigration system,” she said.

open image in gallery Amid the ongoing government shutdown Republicans have claimed that Democrats have been pushing for healthcare benefits for undocumented immigrants, who cannot legally access federal healthcare programs. Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (pictured), have blasted the claim as ‘a total, absolute, effing lie’ ( Getty Images )

“And they slapped a band aid on these illegals. They called it temporary protective status, and then they allowed those illegals from all over the world to get free benefits. And you know, who would like free benefits, hard working Americans who work their butts off every day.”

She added: “We saw these illegals committing crimes all over our country, and they're getting things for free. That is fundamentally unfair, and this administration is not going to support it.”

Asked once more whether people entering an ER having been shot or having had a stroke should have their immigration status checked before treatment, Leavitt replied: “I don't speak for emergency rooms across the country, I speak for the President of the United States, and that's what he believes on this policy.”