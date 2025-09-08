Karoline Leavitt mocked over ‘coolest boss ever’ post about Trump at US Open
‘People’s President’ Trump drew boos as he watched Carlos Alcaraz defeat Janick Sinner inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been mocked for sharing a video of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Open final in New York City, hailing him as the “coolest boss ever.”
Trump generated loud boos – and some cheers – on Sunday during his first appearance at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens for a decade for the men’s final of the Grand Slam.
Despite remaining stony-faced as Carlos Alcaraz defeated Janick Sinner inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the president took delight in signing several hats, including a red MAGA cap, and tossing them back to the crowd.
“The People’s President and the coolest boss ever,” Leavitt wrote on X, along with a clip of the president signing autographs. “Signing hats for fans at the #USOpen.”
While MAGA pounced on the moment to evidence the president’s popularity, critics were quick to point out Trump’s frosty reception.
“He got booed for a minute straight,” one person replied to Leavitt’s post.
“He is signing hats for the people that booed him?,” another person wrote.
Trump emerged from the Rolex suite – weeks after hitting Switzerland with 39 percent tariffs – about 45 minutes before the match started with no announcement over the Tannoy.
The president’s visit triggered extra security checks, causing long lines and delays that left many fans missing the start of play – even after organizers pushed back the match.
Standing in salute, the president was shown smirking on the Jumbotron during the National Anthem to further jeers, according to the Associated Press.
Trump was again displayed on the big screen as Alcaraz took the lead after the first set, and elicited a roar of louder boos and piercing whistles.
As Alcaraz celebrated after clinching his sixth Grand Slam, the camera panned to Trump whose reaction was as muted, which, according to AP, it had been throughout most of the match.
Among those attending with Trump were Leavitt, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.
Ahead of the president’s appearance at the Open, the United States Tennis Association advised broadcasters not to televise the crowd’s reaction to the president’s arrival.
An email from the USTA, first obtained by journalist Ben Rothenberg, read: “We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity, including ENG [Electronic News Gathering] coverage.”
The USTA later said it “regularly” advises broadcasters against televising “off-court disruptions.”
