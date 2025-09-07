Martina Navratilova blasts ‘insane’ delay to US Open final due to Trump arrival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Martina Navratilova labelled the delay to the US Open men’s final in New York as “insane”, with president Donald Trump’s presence leaving hundreds stranded outside the stadium.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner faces arch rival Carlos Alcaraz for the final Grand Slam of the season, with Trump attending the tournament for the first time since 2015.

As a result of Trump’s arrival, extra security measures are in place outside Arthur Ashe Stadium. With hundreds unable to enter on time into the one entrance available, the final was delayed by half-an-hour.

Sinner and Alcaraz eventually made it on court at 2:37pm local time, but Navratilova was unimpressed.

“I don’t know whose idea it was [to enter like this], but it’s insane,” said four-time US Open singles champion Navratilova, 68, on Sky Sports Tennis.

“It is a delay that they’ve never had [the players], because all the venues now have a roof.

“They really need to time it just right, to eat just right, to warm up. Both are in the same boat, but it’s really unfortunate.

“Let’s spare a thought for the thousands of people waiting outside, in the drizzle, it’s been raining and they’ve paid thousands of dollars for these tickets. It’s more than half-empty still.

Thousands of seats in the 24,000-capacity stadium were still not taken by the time the two players made it on court.

open image in gallery Donald Trump is present in New York ( Getty Images )

Trump arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queen’s after flying in from the White House on Sunday morning.

Air Force One arrived at LaGuardia airport, with roads around the Billie Jean King tennis centre in Flushing Meadows closed to prepare for his arrival.

Enhanced security measures were in place for spectators, with TSA-style security screening for all individuals as they enter Arthur Ashe Stadium.

open image in gallery Martina Navratilova labelled the delay ‘insane’ ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Fans told The Independent that it took them around 30 minutes to pass through security, but that was before the queues became even longer.

Trump will watch the match from a private suite in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, and was seen waving from his box after arriving around 30 minutes before the intended start time.

Trump used to be a regular visitor to the tournament in New York, but was booed during his last appearance at the US Open in 2015, which came a few months after launching his presidential campaign.

The USTA have asked broadcasters to refrain from showing any negative reaction towards Trump during the US president’s appearance at the men’s singles final on Sunday.