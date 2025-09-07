Carlos Alcaraz destroys Jannik Sinner to underline undeniable truth in US Open final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As men’s tennis has entered a new dawn, an undeniable truth has remained about the two best players in the world. From week to week, Jannik Sinner has mostly been unbeatable. But when Carlos Alcaraz finds his top level, no one, including Sinner, can stop him. In a US Open final that saw Alcaraz and Sinner face each other for the title in a third consecutive grand slam, the Spaniard completed his best-ever performance across a major tournament to demolish his rival, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to reclaim the world No 1 ranking.

Even the presence of Donald Trump, which caused the final to be delayed and forced it to start in front of thousands of empty seats as fans waited to pass through additional security checks outside, could not take the attention away from Alcaraz when he hit his spellbinding best.

Eight weeks on from Sinner’s win over Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, Alcaraz ended the Italian’s winning run in the hard-court grand slams at 27 matches, revenge served with a display of thumping serves and brilliant shot-making. Sinner was subdued, but Alcaraz was too good, with this his sixth win over his rival in their last seven meetings. “You were better than me,” Sinner said. “I tried my best today. I couldn’t do more.”

open image in gallery Alcaraz and Sinner meet at the net after a third consecutive grand slam final against each other ( AFP via Getty Images )

And so it is fitting that Alcaraz regains the world No 1 ranking for the first time since September 2023, knocking Sinner off top spot after 65 consecutive weeks. The Spaniard remains on a trajectory towards being considered among the greatest players of all time, becoming the second-youngest man to reach six grand slam titles, after Bjorn Borg, at the age of 22.

Alcaraz becomes just the fourth man in the Open era to win multiple titles on the three different surfaces, with two at the US Open, the French Open and Wimbledon. “To my team and family, I’m lucky to have you guys,” he said. “Honoured, to be honest. The hard work you do to make me even better. Not only in the professional part, but also the personal part as well. Every achievement I have is because of you.”

Alcaraz and Sinner were the first men to meet in three grand slam finals in a row in the Open era, and in their fifth final in a row overall. “I’m seeing you more than my family,” Alcaraz laughed, as both rivals began their speeches by turning to each other and offering praise.

open image in gallery Alcaraz defeated Sinner to win the grand slam trilogy after their finals at Wimbledon and Roland Garros ( Getty Images )

But a different Alcaraz had arrived in New York. As if determined to bounce back from his first grand slam final defeat at Wimbledon, Alcaraz looked more focused and locked in from the start. He found consistency, and without as many ups-and-downs in his matches. His accidental buzz cut received on the day before the US Open proved fitting as he sliced through the draw towards an inevitable rematch with Sinner.

Given the way Alcaraz was playing, it remains a curiosity that the player he has a mental block over is the diminishing force of Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz had been nervous and hesitant in defeating the 38-year-old in his semi-final on Friday, but he has no such problems against Sinner. He took to the Arthur Ashe Stadium following the 30-minute delay and immediately found the level described by his quarter-final opponent Jiri Lehecka as “grand slam Carlos”.

open image in gallery Trump was in attendance, making his return to the US Open for the first time in 10 years ( Getty Images )

He broke Sinner in the opening game of the match, an eight-minute tussle that swung in Alcaraz’s direction with a series of vicious forehand blows that sparked the final into life, the last of which reached over 100mph. Alcaraz’s inspiration flowed from there, with a disguised forehand pass faked from a drop shot and a sumptuous pick-up volley being the pick of a dazzling array of 10 winners to two unforced errors in the first set alone.

Sinner, who required a medical timeout due to an abdominal injury in his semi-final victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime, looked rushed and struggled on his second serve, with Alcaraz thundering back the returns. With Alcaraz faultless on his booming serve, which he highlighted as his biggest improvement before his seventh grand slam final, Sinner made far too many errors in the first set to be competitive.

open image in gallery Sinner looked frustrated throughout the final and said Alcaraz was the better player on the day ( AP )

A potential turning point came when Sinner faced a break point right at the start of the second set. Alcaraz could not get his return in play and Sinner began to claw his way back. After ending the run of Alcaraz points on serve, Sinner finally won an exchange that had the crowd on its feet as he swatted a forehand winner crosscourt, with a previously unflappable Alcaraz losing his serve for just the third time at the tournament with a forehand long.

Alcaraz had lost three points on serve in the first set, but lost four in a row to find himself behind. Sinner used the shift in momentum as the timing of his forehand returned. From shaking his head at the quality of Alcaraz’s play, the steel of Sinner’s determined fist pumps indicated he had arrived. After winning a 19-shot rally with a flying backhand volley, Sinner levelled the match: the first set Alcaraz had dropped all tournament after 19 won in a row.

open image in gallery Alcaraz dropped just won set in winning the US Open for a second time ( AP )

But no man had ever won the US Open without dropping a set. Alcaraz would have expected a response from Sinner, but he managed to turn the match around in a key couple of games at the start of the third. Sinner whacked a ball into the air in frustration after pushing a forehand wide to lose his serve, but then had a chance on 0-30 in the next game. Alcaraz pulled out another extraordinary, improvised shot, sending an overhead from behind the baseline onto the line and spinning out of his reach.

It was a magic moment that launched Alcaraz into a streak that took the set and match away from Sinner, who continued to show his irritation by bouncing his racket off the court. The break was celebrated by Alcaraz pointing to his ear after defending his backhand corner and then advancing into the net to put away the volley. Alcaraz broke Sinner for the fourth time in the match – as many times as the Italian had lost serve through the tournament – and then jammed Sinner with a body serve to win a landslide set.

open image in gallery Alcaraz celebrates with coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, after winning a sixth grand slam title ( Getty Images )

Sinner immediately faced more pressure on serve at the start of the fourth set, saving a second break point to win a scrambling point and denying Alcaraz as he looked to make a sensational angled pick-up. He went again, always determined to pull off his greatest trick yet, denying Sinner a certain point with another magnificent reach. Sinner, always having to play the extra shot, slumped after volleying wide, a double-fault bringing up break point and a poor error handing Alcaraz the advantage.

As Alcaraz served for the title, Sinner was forced into two misses that you would not see against any other player in the world. In a desperate attempt to hold on, Sinner saved the second of two match points with a backhand winner. But there was no reverse of Paris, where Alcaraz saved three match points to defeat Sinner in five sets. Alcaraz found his serve, slamming an ace out wide on the third match point. He broke into a wide smile, laughing in disbelief. There is no one like him, and Sinner knows that more than anyone.