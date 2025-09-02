Carlos Alcaraz and the five shots that made a US Open masterpiece

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Alcaraz was not even two games and eight minutes into his US Open quarter-final against Jiri Lehecka when he reached into his box of tricks to pull out something spectacular. Running backwards and towards his backhand corner, positioned deep into a defensive position behind the baseline and between the tramlines, Alcaraz unleashed a venomous inside-out forehand that scorched past Lehecka before he could even move.

It was some introduction for Lehecka to have as the 23-year-old Czech played his first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium. But if losing his serve on his opening game on the biggest court in the world was an inauspicious start for Lehecka, the arrival of Alcaraz the showman so soon into the match was an even clearer warning sign. Lehecka had been expecting the safer crosscourt shot as Alcaraz scampered back and ran around his backhand. The Spaniard instead pulled off the audacious, almost ending up in the front row as he nodded his head and pursed his lips.

It was that good from Alcaraz. As if still stung by his second-round exit to Botic van de Zandschulp in New York last season, the 22-year-old is through to the US Open semi-finals without dropping a set. He’s 15 played, 15 won, but the five-time grand slam champion has been consistent while retaining the magic in his game, as he delivered 28 winners to 17 unforced errors across less than two hours of a sublime 6-4 6-2 6-4 win.

“I'll just say I think that today I kind of met the grand slam version of Carlos,” Lehecka said. “He was everywhere. He always managed to do something special.”

“Sometimes I lose a lot of points, because if I'm trying the good shot or the impossible one,” Alcaraz said. “When it gets in, you feel like super great. It feels like I made it, and it gives you a lot of confidence. It's always a good path when you are making it.

“But it's about trying. Sometimes happens, sometimes not. I'm happy that most of the time it happens, the shots.”

open image in gallery Carlos Alcaraz hit top form to reach the US Open semi-finals ( AP )

Lehecka did not even play poorly, once the 20th seed found his feet. He still left the court blown away by Alcaraz’s array of dazzling winners, as if he was compiling his own highlight-reel.

From the inside-out forehand in the second game, Alcaraz then found a magnificent angled slide and backhand pass when 0-15 down and serving for the set at 5-4. He duly closed it out; Alcaraz did not drop his serve once, or face a break point. Up a break in the second set, Alcaraz then stole a point from Lehecka when he guessed the Czech’s forehand drive off a powerful serve, returning the backhand on the run down the line for a winner.

In the next game, serving at 3-2 but down 15-30, Alcaraz pulled off what was perhaps his best shot of the match. As Lehecka turned defence into attack with a crosscourt backhand that initially seemed to wrong-foot Alcaraz, he reached low to his left, contorting his whole body to get his right hand level with his feet and producing a sublime pick-up volley that died the moment it bounced. Lehecka chased after the ball in vain, and a rare look at a break-back disappeared.

Alcaraz then closed out the win in trademark style: by a forehand crosscourt winner that ripped past Lehecka. After the inside-out forehand that started the masterclass, this was Alcaraz taking the strike front-footed and from inside the baseline. All afternoon, Alcaraz had looked for any opportunity to ramp up his forehand speed, and did not waste the chance to let rip on match point.

In reaching his ninth grand slam semi-final at the US Open, Alcaraz has been able to balance playing loose and carefree while remaining locked-in on the ultimate mission. There have been no lapses, no dropped sets, and no wasted energy ahead of facing either Taylor Fritz or Novak Djokovic on Friday.

Afterwards, Alcaraz was asked if he ever watches his own highlights. He had, after all, put together a stirring package in a single match. Alcaraz confirmed that he doesn’t seek them out, but will somethings find his younger brothers watching his clips when he comes home.

Alcaraz then admitted that he too can’t resist. “I just sit down and watch.”