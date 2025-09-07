Start of US Open final delayed as Trump arrival impacts Alcaraz and Sinner clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The start of the US Open men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner has been delayed by at least 30 minutes due to additional security measures in place for the arrival of president Donald Trump.

A statement from the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said: “As as result of the security measures in place, and to ensure that fans have additional time to get to their seats, we have pushed the start time of today's match to 2:30 p.m. ET.”

open image in gallery Trump waves after arriving at the Arthur Ashe Stadium ( Getty Images )

Trump has arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queen’s after flying in from the White House on Sunday morning.

Air Force One arrived at LaGuardia airport, with roads around the Billie Jean King tennis centre in Flushing Meadows closed to prepare for his arrival.

Enhanced security measures are in place for spectators, with TSA-style security screening for all individuals as they enter Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The additional time taken to search individuals and bags has enforced the USTA to delay the final so to ensure all ticket holders get into the stadium on time for the highly anticipated final between the best two players in the world.

Fans told The Independent that it had taken them around 30 minutes to pass through security, but said the queues are now even longer. Ticket holders said they had not been warned to prepare for the enhanced security measures or advised to arrival early ahead of the final.

Trump will watch the match from a private suite in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, and was seen waving from his box after arriving around 30 minutes before the intended start time.

Trump who used to be a regular visitor to the tournament in New York, but was booed during his last appearance at the US Open in 2015, which came a few months after launching his presidential campaign.

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump salutes as he steps off Air Force One upon arrival at LaGuardia Airport ( AFP via Getty Images )

The USTA have asked broadcasters to refrain from showing any negative reaction towards Trump during the US president’s appearance at the men’s singles final on Sunday.

Trump is set to be shown on the big screen at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the national anthems, which precedes the start of the match.

But in an email to broadcasters, including Sky Sports and ESPN, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) asked for coverage to “to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity”.