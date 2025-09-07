Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A third Grand Slam final of 2025. An eighth major winner in a row. A battle for world number one.

Ahead of the 2025 US Open final, the rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner threatens to envelop men’s tennis, with the Spaniard and Italian set to define an era of the game just as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal did until only recently.

And while Djokovic remains in the mid-2020s, the new era certainly belongs to Alcaraz and Sinner, who are winners of the last seven Grand Slams and are set to take another one home at Flushing Meadows. Not since Djokovic’s win here in 2023 has anybody other than ‘Sincaraz’ won a men’s major.

While the hunt for a career Grand Slam will continue for both players until at least January – when Alcaraz could land the ‘final’ major in Australia – the next chapter in the rivalry comes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, with the chance to add another major while striking a bitter blow to their only real rival.

open image in gallery Alcaraz was victorious in the first Grand Slam final meeting between the two, winning at Roland Garros in June ( Getty Images )

What have Sinner and Alcaraz said?

Alcaraz has previously suggested that no other rivalry in the game at the moment possesses the same “level”, presumably either in intensity or natural talent.

"I think it's great [the rivalry] for us and for tennis. Every time we play against each other, I think our level is really high," the Spaniard said.

"I don't see any player playing against each other having the level that we are playing when we face each other."

Speaking after his win in the Wimbledon final, Sinner thanked Alcaraz while praising the 22-year-old, who is almost two years his junior.

"Carlos, thank you for the player you are," the Italian said. "It is so difficult to play you but we have a great relationship off the court.

"Keep going, keep pushing, you are going to hold this trophy many times - you already have twice,” he added, referring to the Wimbledon trophy.

open image in gallery The pair first met in a major at Wimbledon in 2022 ( Getty Images )

Alcaraz vs Sinner stats

This duo have met 14 times in their professional careers, with Alcaraz having won nine and Sinner winning ‘just’ five.

The 2025 US Open final is the third major final that the duo have contested, after Alcaraz won an epic French Open final before Sinner got his revenge at Wimbledon.

While the Spaniard leads Sinner in overall wins, Grand Slam titles and career titles to date, Sinner has spent far longer as world number one, with 59 weeks in top spot compared to Alcaraz’s 36.

Head-to-head

Alcaraz 9 - 5 Sinner

Grand Slam titles

Alcaraz 5 - 4 Sinner

Career titles

Alcaraz 22- 20 Sinner

Weeks at No.1

Alcaraz 36 - 59 Sinner

Alcaraz vs Sinner head-to-head

Below is a full breakdown of the duo’s record in matches against each other:

2021

Paris Masters Round of 32: Alcaraz won 7-6 (7-1) 7-5

2022

Wimbledon Round of 16: Sinner won 6–1 6–4 6–7 (8–10) 6–3

Croatia Open Final: Sinner won 6–7 (5–7) 6–1 6–1

US Open Quater-final: Alcaraz won 6–3 6–7 (7-9) 6–7 (0-7) 7–5 6–3

2023

Indian Wells Semi-final: Alcaraz won 7–6 (7-4) 6–3

Miami Open Semi-final: Sinner won 6–7 (4–7) 6–4 6–2

China Open Semi-final: Sinner won 7–6 (7–4) 6–1

2024

Indian Wells Semi-final: Alcaraz won 1–6 6–3 6–2

French Open Semi-final: Alcaraz won 2–6 6–3 3–6 6–4 6–3

China Open Final: Alcaraz won 6–7 (6–8) 6–4 7–6 (7–3)

Italian Open Final: Alcaraz won 7–6 (7–5) 6–1

2025