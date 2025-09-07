Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: What is the head-to-head record and rivalry’s best matches?
The rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner looks set to define a generation – but how have they fared against each other so far?
A third Grand Slam final of 2025. An eighth major winner in a row. A battle for world number one.
Ahead of the 2025 US Open final, the rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner threatens to envelop men’s tennis, with the Spaniard and Italian set to define an era of the game just as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal did until only recently.
And while Djokovic remains in the mid-2020s, the new era certainly belongs to Alcaraz and Sinner, who are winners of the last seven Grand Slams and are set to take another one home at Flushing Meadows. Not since Djokovic’s win here in 2023 has anybody other than ‘Sincaraz’ won a men’s major.
While the hunt for a career Grand Slam will continue for both players until at least January – when Alcaraz could land the ‘final’ major in Australia – the next chapter in the rivalry comes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, with the chance to add another major while striking a bitter blow to their only real rival.
What have Sinner and Alcaraz said?
Alcaraz has previously suggested that no other rivalry in the game at the moment possesses the same “level”, presumably either in intensity or natural talent.
"I think it's great [the rivalry] for us and for tennis. Every time we play against each other, I think our level is really high," the Spaniard said.
"I don't see any player playing against each other having the level that we are playing when we face each other."
Speaking after his win in the Wimbledon final, Sinner thanked Alcaraz while praising the 22-year-old, who is almost two years his junior.
"Carlos, thank you for the player you are," the Italian said. "It is so difficult to play you but we have a great relationship off the court.
"Keep going, keep pushing, you are going to hold this trophy many times - you already have twice,” he added, referring to the Wimbledon trophy.
Alcaraz vs Sinner stats
This duo have met 14 times in their professional careers, with Alcaraz having won nine and Sinner winning ‘just’ five.
The 2025 US Open final is the third major final that the duo have contested, after Alcaraz won an epic French Open final before Sinner got his revenge at Wimbledon.
While the Spaniard leads Sinner in overall wins, Grand Slam titles and career titles to date, Sinner has spent far longer as world number one, with 59 weeks in top spot compared to Alcaraz’s 36.
Head-to-head
Alcaraz 9 - 5 Sinner
Grand Slam titles
Alcaraz 5 - 4 Sinner
Career titles
Alcaraz 22- 20 Sinner
Weeks at No.1
Alcaraz 36 - 59 Sinner
Alcaraz vs Sinner head-to-head
Below is a full breakdown of the duo’s record in matches against each other:
2021
- Paris Masters Round of 32: Alcaraz won 7-6 (7-1) 7-5
2022
- Wimbledon Round of 16: Sinner won 6–1 6–4 6–7 (8–10) 6–3
- Croatia Open Final: Sinner won 6–7 (5–7) 6–1 6–1
- US Open Quater-final: Alcaraz won 6–3 6–7 (7-9) 6–7 (0-7) 7–5 6–3
2023
- Indian Wells Semi-final: Alcaraz won 7–6 (7-4) 6–3
- Miami Open Semi-final: Sinner won 6–7 (4–7) 6–4 6–2
- China Open Semi-final: Sinner won 7–6 (7–4) 6–1
2024
- Indian Wells Semi-final: Alcaraz won 1–6 6–3 6–2
- French Open Semi-final: Alcaraz won 2–6 6–3 3–6 6–4 6–3
- China Open Final: Alcaraz won 6–7 (6–8) 6–4 7–6 (7–3)
- Italian Open Final: Alcaraz won 7–6 (7–5) 6–1
2025
- French Open Final: Alcaraz won 4–6 6–7 (4–7) 6–4 7–6 (7–3) 7–6 (10–2)
- Wimbledon Final: Sinner won 4–6 6–4 6–4 6–4
- Cincinnati Open - Final: Alcaraz won 5-0 (retired)
