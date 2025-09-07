Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner live: US Open build-up to blockbuster final with Trump set for appearance
The world’s best two men’s players meet for a third conecutive grand slam final after Alcaraz won at Roland Garros and Sinner triumphed at Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner meet again in the US Open final in New York, with more grand slam history and the world No 1 ranking on the line.
After Aryna Sabalenka finally broke through in the 2025 Grand Slams to down Amanda Anisimova, Alcaraz and Sinner take centre stage and they are the first two men to meet in three consecutive grand slam finals in the same year in the Open era, having battled at the French Open final and the Wimbledon final this summer.
The audience will be huge, with Donald Trump in attendance, with the organisers delivering a strong message to the media on their coverage of the President, Sinner is the defending US Open champion and has won 27 matches in a row at the hard-court grand slams. The Italian defeated Alcaraz in four sets at Wimbledon to win his fourth grand slam title.
Alcaraz is out for revenge and will be looking to win his second US Open title. The Spaniard saved three match points to beat Sinner in five sets in the French Open final and will regain the world No 1 ranking if he wins his sixth grand slam title tonight.
Follow the latest scores, updates, analysis and reaction from the US Open below:
Carlos Alcaraz explains why Donald Trump’s US Open appearance will be ‘great for tennis’
Carlos Alcaraz has described Donald Trump’s return to the US Open as “great for tennis” as the US President prepares to attend the men’s final at Flushing Meadows.
Alcaraz has set up another final meeting with rival Jannik Sinner in New York after sweeping aside Novak Djokovic in straight sets, with the pair set to vie for a third consecutive time in a grand slam decider.
Trump has not attended the US Open for a decade, but is set to make his return after accepting a corporate invite to a suite for Sunday’s final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Alcaraz explains why Trump’s US Open appearance will be ‘great for tennis’
How to beat Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz – according to their rivals
Partway through Ben Shelton’s Wimbledon fourth-round meeting with Lorenzo Sonego, one man in the press box turned to his companion and asked who the winner would face next. “Jannik Sinner,” the other replied confidently.
Never mind that Sinner had yet to play his quarter-final with Grigor Dimitrov. The result was taken as read. Death, taxes and Jannik Sinner winning, to paraphrase the saying. (Ironically, Dimitrov then came a set away from a huge upset before retiring injured).
But the point stands that Sinner, the world No 1, a four-time grand slam champion, and Carlos Alcaraz, world No 2 and five-time grand slam champion, are a cut above the rest of the field. After Sunday’s clash in New York, they will have won the last eight majors between them and contested the three most recent finals among themselves. It is the first time in the Open era that the same two players will contest three of the four slam finals in a season.
How to beat Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz – according to their rivals
How Aryna Sabalenka finally learned her lesson to conquer US Open
In a moment, as Aryna Sabalenka dropped to the baseline and collapsed into tears, all the painful defeats in grand slam finals were suddenly worth it. From the losses to Madison Keys at the Australian Open and Coco Gauff at the French Open this season, as well as her semi-final defeat to Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon, Sabalenka emerged with valuable lessons, and then used them to her advantage in defending her US Open title.
She vanquished her demons and earned redemption to defeat Anisimova 6-4 7-6 (7-4), becoming the first player to retain her US Open title since Serena Williams in 2014. A fourth grand slam title of her career illustrates how her powerful game has come together with her improved touch, movement and, above all, mentality. A first grand slam title of her season is the reward for growing through adversity, and for tackling what had been holding her back: herself.
How Aryna Sabalenka finally learned her lesson to conquer US Open
Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner start time: When is the US Open men’s final?
When is Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner?
The men’s US Open will be played on Sunday 7 September at 2pm local time (7pm UK time) in New York.
How to watch the US Open finals
Sky Sports is showing the US Open in the UK. ESPN will air the final in the US.
The key Carlos Alcaraz difference that could define historic Jannik Sinner trilogy
In a sport that relies so much upon the ability to reset, after every point, game, set, match and tournament, two men have separated themselves from the rest. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner meet for the US Open title and in their third grand slam final in a row on Sunday, becoming the first men in the Open era to face each other in three consecutive grand slam tournaments in the same year.
Alcaraz and Sinner’s determination to push each other to new heights has led to a historic trilogy, just three years after the quarter-final at the US Open that sparked a rivalry and changed everything. Alcaraz and Sinner were spotted bumping into each other while eating out at the same restaurant in New York earlier in the tournament. It was a coincidence, but both would have been already expecting and preparing to meet in the final later that fortnight. “They are too good,” said a resigned Novak Djokovic after defeat to Alcaraz in the semi-finals.
The key Carlos Alcaraz difference that could define historic Jannik Sinner trilogy
Sinner and Alcaraz set for blockbuster US Open 2025 final
Good afternoon and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the men’s singles US Open 2025 final.
Jannik Sinner. Carlos Alcaraz. A third successive Grand Slam final meeting between the pair, who have dominated men’s tennis in recent years.
The world No 1 gained revenge at SW19 after the Spaniard’s epic triumph in Paris, who will win the rubber match here and seize the throne in men’s tennis?
Follow for all the build-up, analysis and live updates, which will include the arrival of President Donald Trump.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments