'Physically demanding' – Sinner & Alcaraz preview another grand slam final clash

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner meet again in the US Open final in New York, with more grand slam history and the world No 1 ranking on the line.

After Aryna Sabalenka finally broke through in the 2025 Grand Slams to down Amanda Anisimova, Alcaraz and Sinner take centre stage and they are the first two men to meet in three consecutive grand slam finals in the same year in the Open era, having battled at the French Open final and the Wimbledon final this summer.

The audience will be huge, with Donald Trump in attendance, with the organisers delivering a strong message to the media on their coverage of the President, Sinner is the defending US Open champion and has won 27 matches in a row at the hard-court grand slams. The Italian defeated Alcaraz in four sets at Wimbledon to win his fourth grand slam title.

Alcaraz is out for revenge and will be looking to win his second US Open title. The Spaniard saved three match points to beat Sinner in five sets in the French Open final and will regain the world No 1 ranking if he wins his sixth grand slam title tonight.

