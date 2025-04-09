Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration has abruptly replaced FBI Director Kash Patel as acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll has been named interim head of ATF while continuing to lead the Army, a person familiar with the matter told The Independent.

It’s an unusual dual position that Patel was similarly in when he was tapped to lead both the FBI and ATF in February.

No reason was giving for the change. Since being tapped as interim head of ATF, however, Patel had been a “largely absent” leader, only turning up to the agency’s headquarters on a single occasion, The Washington Post reported. late last month. A source told Fox News Digital that Patel wanted to focus on running the FBI.

Driscoll, 38, was notified of his appointment while traveling in Europe on Wednesday, a U.S. defense official told Fox News Digital.

open image in gallery FBI Director Kash Patel has been replaced as acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives ( REUTERS )

Harrison Fields, a spokesperson for the White House, said in a statement: "Director Kash Patel was briefly designated ATF Director while awaiting Senate confirmations — a standard, short-term move. Dozens of similar re-designations have occurred across the federal government. Director Patel is now excelling in his role at the FBI and delivering outstanding results."

Patel is still listed as the agency’s acting director on the ATF website.

Driscoll, a former Army officer, oversees operations, resource allocation and modernization for nearly one million Active, Guard and Reserve soldiers as well as more than 265,000 Army civilians.

Under his new title, Driscoll will temporarily oversee the law enforcement agency of roughly 5,200 employees.

open image in gallery Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll was reportedly tapped to replace Patel as temporary director of ATF ( U.S. Army )

ATF is a law enforcement agency within the Department of Justice that prevents and investigates federal offenses involving firearms, explosives, acts of arson, bombings and illegal tracking of alcohol and tobacco products, among other things.

It has been subject to scrutiny by Republicans for being overly regulatory of firearms.

President Donald Trump has yet to nominate a permanent head of ATF. It’s unclear if he will.

Last month, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche proposed merging the ATF with the Drug Enforcement Agency in a memo obtained by Reuters.