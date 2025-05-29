Social media howls over Kash Patel’s way-too-big chair in interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kash Patel faced harsed mockery on social media after appearing on Fox News Wednesday sitting in a chair that was too big for the FBI director.

“Fox News .... Why did you put Kash Patel in such a high chair? He looks tiny!” giggled one X user .

“No way this wasn't intentional,” fellow X user Evan Kapitansky responded.

“Surely other chairs were available in the building??” said the original user.

“Who thought it was a good idea to put Kash Patel in this chair? He looks ridiculous,” a third critic noted.

Unfortunately, the over-sized chair distracted from the interview. Patel told Fox News that his agency would be transparent in its investigation of the assassination attempt against President Donald Trump last summer.

"I don't know that there's more to know, but you're going to know everything we know," he insisted as he pushed back against conspiracy theories, and vowed that Americans would learn the truth.

"We take assassination attempts, especially of the president of the United States, extremely seriously," he told Fox’s Bret Baier. "And we don't feel that the American people have been given the information they need on that. And we're digging through the files, and we're getting them a more robust picture of what happened and whether or not there were any connections."

Kash Patel faced mockery on social media after appearing on Fox News sitting on a chair too large for him. ( Screenshot / Fox News )

There was little focus on social media on Patel’s words, and more emphasis on his stature.

“The optics of Kash Patel seated on a high chair across Bret Baier. How tall is Kash?” one X user said. “Kash looks like a kid in a high chair.”

Washington Post tech reporter Drew Harwell wrote on BlueSky: “Serious issues discussed during this segment so I'm sorry, there's nothing funny about FBI Director Kash Patel sitting atop a high chair like a big boy, kicking his feet lackadaisically.”

Bradford Peterson added: “Whoever did the advance work for this Kash Patel interview is about to find themselves with a one-way ticket to Guantanamo.”

Patel, meanwhile, also slammed former FBI Director James Comey, saying, “I won’t be lectured on how to run the FBI by that man.”

The current director went after Comey after he posted a picture of seashells on a beach spelling out the number “86 47.” Some have seen the Instagram post as calling for violence against Trump, the 47th president. However, 86 is usually used as a term to mean that someone should be removed from a bar or a restaurant for misbehaving, or to remove an item from a menu.

Comey has said that to view his Instagram post as a call for violence against Trump is “crazy.” He has since deleted the post. “Even if I think it’s crazy, I don’t want to be associated with violence of any kind,” he said on MSNBC.

Patel claimed on Fox News that Comey’s post has led to “copycat” threats. He noted that Comey “is a private citizen and he can walk around the beach and talk about seashells and Crayola crayons for all I care about, and talk about how we’re the conspiracy theorists.”

“Do you know how many copycats we’ve had to investigate as a result of that beachside venture from a former director?” Patel asked the Fox News host. “Do you know how many agents I’ve had to take offline from chasing down child sex predators, fentanyl traffickers, terrorists?”

“Everywhere across this country, people are popping up on social media and think that a threat to the life of the president of the United States is a joke, and they can do it because he did it,” he added. “That’s what I’m having to deal with every single day ... because he thought it was funny to go out there [and] make a political statement.”