Fox News host claims women get ‘hotter’ if they join the Republican party
The Fox host’s comments were in response to a former MSNBC host’s criticism of Sydney Sweeney’s jeans ad
A Fox Business host has claimed that women get “hotter” if they join the Republican Party.
Katrina Campins went on to declare that “all Republican women are hot” while speaking on Jesse Watters Primetime about a recent controversy involving Euphoria and Christy actress Sydney Sweeney.
“She’s getting hotter, and they’re so jealous, right? They’re like, ‘She’s so Republican,’ she gets hotter by the minute, right?,” Campins said, referencing Sweeney. “And so my advice to all the ladies, our side is better, and you get hotter, right?
“All Republican women are hot! Tell me that’s not true,” she continued.
“It is true,” Watters laughed. “So when you register Republican, you just get hotter.”
Spurred on by Watters’ words, Campins continued on her rant.
“You do! It’s like you get hotter with age,” she shouted. “Like, you get wiser and hotter. It’s like good wine, like the wine you sent.”
Campins’ remarks comes after the backlash over Sweeney’s appearance in an American Eagle Outfitters advertisement, entitled Sydney Sweeney has Great Jeans.
Critics, including former MSNBC host Krystal Ball, argued that the pun on “jeans” and “genes” could be seen as a promotion of eugenics.
Ball made the claims while appearing on the I’ve Had It podcast earlier this week, which Campins was broadly responding to in her own rant.
“I have so had it with this pick-me a** b***h. She knows what she’s doing,” Ball claimed. “She wants to appeal to these, like, right-wing, ethno-centric white nationalists, effectively.”
“But no, I find her embarrassing and pathetic, honestly,” Ball continued. “Like, she wanted to lean into– she thought the vibe had shifted and this would be great for her career, and so I’m happy to see her fall flat on her face, frankly.”
Sweeney has played down the impact of the advertisement, telling GQ that she simply “did a jean ad.”
“The reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans,” she continued. “All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life.”
Sweeney previously landed in hot water in 2022, when she was photographed alongside guests who were wearing parody MAGA hats, at her mother’s birthday party.
In response, she told fans on X that the backlash was “wild.”
“An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention,” she continued. “Please stop making assumptions.”
