The White House continued its relentless war on the mainstream media this past weekend by launching a new website page dedicated to calling out news organizations and reporters who publish unflattering stories the administration dislikes.

While the list of media outlets that have made Donald Trump’s “Hall of Shame” over their “false and misleading stories” includes the Washington Post, CNN, CBS News and The Independent, one network doesn’t appear to have made the White House’s notable “media offenders” list – Fox News.

According to the Washington Post, however, that wasn’t the case initially.

“The criticism of Fox News was misdirected, a Fox News spokeswoman said, because the website wrongly identified a reporter as being from that outlet. The White House removed the Fox News page after the news outlet raised its objection,” the Post reported.

The Post added that the White House’s media tracker had “incorrectly attributed questions in a press conference to a Fox News reporter,” noting that once the network asked for a correction, the administration pulled the mention and “now there’s a 404 error page where the page once was.”

open image in gallery The White House is now publishing a ‘media offenders’ Hall of Shame to name and shame dozens of media outlets and reporters for publishing unflattering stories it dislikes. ( White House )

The reporter who drew the White House’s ire is then-Associated Press correspondent Tara Copp. Incidentally, Copp recently joined the Washington Post and has also been added as a “media offender” due to her reporting about the Coast Guard no longer classifying swastikas as hate symbols – a move the Coast Guard walked back after the Post’s story was published.

A Fox News spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that the network reached out to the White House for the correction due to the initial misattribution.

While the Trump administration has removed its “misdirected” criticism of the conservative cable giant from its anti-media Hall of Shame, it continues to take aim at a spate of other legacy and mainstream press organizations.

In fact, the story that prompted the launch of the White House’s site revolves around Trump’s call for several Democratic lawmakers – whom he and his allies have since dubbed the “Seditious Six” – to be hanged over their video saying military soldiers shouldn’t follow illegal orders.

“The media misrepresented President Trump’s call for Members of Congress to be held accountable for inciting sedition by saying that he called for their ‘execution,’” the White House wrote as the “offense” committed by the media.

“The Democrats and Fake News Media subversively implied that President Trump had issued illegal orders to service members. Every order President Trump has issued has been lawful. It is dangerous for sitting Members of Congress to incite insubordination in the United States’ military, and President Trump called for them to be held accountable,” the site declares, alongside the caption “Misleading. Biased. Exposed.”

The inaugural “media offenders of the week” over their reporting for supposedly “misrepresenting” the president after he accused ex-Navy pilot Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and others of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH” were The Boston Globe, CBS News and The Independent.

Besides listing its weekly “offenders,” the webpage includes a running “Hall of Shame” tally that goes back a few months, labeling dozens of reports that it claims are guilty of “misrepresentation,” “omission on context,” “bias” and/or “left-wing lunacy.” The website also allows readers to sign up for an emailed newsletter.

open image in gallery Trump has spent years blasting the media and its coverage of him. ( Getty )

The page additionally features PowerPoint presentations of a “leaderboard” and “repeat offenders,” placing the Washington Post in first place in its “race to the bottom.” MS NOW (previously MSNBC) and CBS News – which Trump has repeatedly praised in recent months following David Ellison’s purchase of Paramount and the hiring of anti-woke editor-in-chief Bari Weiss – came in second and third place, respectively.

Trump has spent years raging against the “Fake News” and labeling the mainstream media the “enemy of the people, all while tossing out frivolous billion-dollar lawsuits against legacy outlets and procuring widely criticized settlements from news networks like ABC and CBS.

However, with his job approval numbers plummeting and more damning reports hitting his administration on a daily basis, the president has seemingly upped his insults on the media – specifically towards female reporters.

For instance, in just the past month, Trump yelled “quiet, piggy” to a Bloomberg reporter for asking him a question about the Epstein files – an egregiously sexist attack that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later defended.

He followed that up by telling another ABC News reporter that she was “a terrible person and a terrible reporter” before calling the New York Times’ Katie Rogers “a third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out.” Over the Thanksgiving holiday, he labeled CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes – who made this week's “media offenders” list – “a stupid person” for asking him about his government’s vetting of Afghan refugees.