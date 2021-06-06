Kayleigh McEnany complains that Jen Psaki is getting more positive attention than she did

The last press secretary in the Trump White House, Kayleigh McEnany, complained on Fox News that her successor in the Biden administration, Jen Psaki, is getting much more positive media attention than she did.

After it became clear that famed photographer Annie Leibovitz had visited the White House to photograph Ms Psaki, Ms McEnany noted that “instead of the glowing profiles” of her successor in the role, during her own tenure from April 2020 to January 2021, “there were hit pieces repeatedly, time and time again”.

The co-host of Outnumbered said that it was “just so sad that you have a fawning press corps like this, a fawning media sycophantically covering members of the Biden administration”.

She added: “We need investigative journalism. We don’t need fawning coverage. It doesn’t do the American people any justice.”

As she started her job as White House press secretary, Ms McEnany said she would always tell the truth. This would prove to be difficult while working for Donald Trump, a man infamous for his plentiful falsehoods.

“I will never lie to you. You have my word on that,” she said in May 2020.

Vox reported that Ms McEnany “made a mockery of her promise not to lie” and The Independent previously listed the seven most ludicrous things she said in her first six months behind the podium.

She once said that Mr Trump was the “most informed person on planet earth when it comes to the threats we face” amid accusations he did not bother reading his security briefings, as well as once claiming the Mueller report had ended in the “complete and total exoneration of President Trump” – something Robert Mueller himself specifically denied.