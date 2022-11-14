Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US Supreme Court has given the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol the greenlight to access phone records from an Arizona Republican Party official who joined a scheme to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

In a 7-2 decision on 14 November, the court rejected Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s attempt to block the committee from obtaining her records.

The dissenting justices are Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who was the lone dissenting vote earlier this year rejecting the former president’s bid to withhold documents from the committee.

His wife Virginia Thomas allegedly sent text messages to Trump aides as well as 29 state lawmakers in Arizona, pressing them to overturn Mr Trump’s defeat.

Dissenting votes from Justice Alito and Thomas mean they would have granted Ms Ward’s application for an injunction, effectively shielding Ms Ward and communication with Ms Thomas from the committee.

The so-called “alternate electors” plot from the former president and his allies relied on a bogus legal theory involving a slate of fraudulent certificates from key states that falsely asserted Mr Trump’s electoral college votes.

Ms Ward, among those electors, was subpoenaed by the committee along with her husband Michael Ward.

The House select committee – which is investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the Capitol on 6 January, 2021, when a joint session of Congress convened to certify the results of that election – has issued subpoenas for dozens of people involved with the scheme.

Among their arguments to reject their subpoena, the Wards, both of whom are doctors, claimed that disclosing their records to the committee would violate their medical privacy. The committee only is seeking Ms Ward’s records.

“If Dr Ward’s telephone and text message records are disclosed, congressional investigators are going to contact every person who communicated with her during and immediately after the tumult of the 2020 election. That is not speculation, it is a certainty,” lawyers for the couple wrote in legal filings last month.

The subpoena seeks information from a T-Mobile-linked mobile phone, along with phone numbers, IP addresses and other devices that connected with the phone in the election’s aftermath.

This is a developing story