Trump news – live: Mike Pence says Trump ‘endangered me and my family’ on Jan 6 in new interview
‘It’s Mitch McConnell’s fault. Spending money to defeat great Republican candidates instead of backing Blake Masters and others was a big mistake,’ former president says
Lara Trump says it would be ‘nicer’ for Ron DeSantis to stay out of 2024 presidential election
Mike Pence says that Donald Trump “endangered me and my family” during the January 6 attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.
“The president’s words were reckless,” Mike Pence tells ABC News in an interview set to air on Monday, adding that they “endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building.”
And he added: “It was clear he decided to be part of the problem.”
Lara Trump issued a dark warning to Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis saying it would be “nicer” for him to stay out of the 2024 race for the GOP presidential nomination.
The daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump appeared on Sky News Australia to boost his prospective candidacy that’s expected to be announced on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump went after the senate GOP leader on Truth Social over the Republicans’ dismal results in the midterms.
“It’s Mitch McConnell’s fault. Spending money to defeat great Republican candidates instead of backing Blake Masters and others was a big mistake,” Mr Trump wrote. “Giving 4 Trillion Dollars to the Radical Left for the Green New Deal, not Infrastructure, was an even bigger mistake.”
Mr Trump concluded by making a racist comment about Mr McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao, who served as the Secretary of Transportation in the Trump administration.
“He blew the Midterms, and everyone despises him and his otherwise lovely wife, Coco Chow!” Mr Trump wrote.
Elsewhere, Mr DeSantishas a seven-point lead over Mr Trump in a 2024 presidential primary race, according to a new national poll.
Mr Trump is expected to announce he is running for the White House again this week as Republicans come to term with poor midterm election results that massively underperformed their expectations.
Journalist and political commentator Matthew Yglesias tweeted on Sunday that “the conservative establishment’s wildly swinging attitude toward Donald Trump can be modeled pretty strictly as a function of ‘at the current moment, is boosting Trump helpful to the cause of low taxes for capital owners?’ which itself varies over time”.
“You can also see this in the conservative movement’s attitude toward same-sex marriage which was a fundamental threat to the stability of the country when saying so was helpful to the cause of regressive tax policy but got dropped like a rock the moment it became a hindrance,” he added.
DeSantis has seven-point lead over Trump for 2024 primary, new poll finds
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a seven-point lead over Donald Trump in a 2024 presidential primary race, according to a new national poll.
Mr Trump is expected to announce he is running for the White House again this week as Republicans come to term with poor midterm election results that massively underperformed their expectations.
A “red wave” never materialised with Democrats actually gaining a US Senate seat and a runoff in Georgia in December that could potentially hand them another one.
Mr DeSantis easily won his own race but a string of Trump-endorsed candidates were beaten, which helped the Democrats to retain control of the US Senate and has left the House still too close to call.
The Florida politician has also seemingly gained the support of Rupert Murdoch’s right-wing media empire, with the previously loyal New York Post branding the former president “Trumpty Dumpty” on a scathing front page.
Trump announcing 2024 run would be ‘bad news for the country,’ Pelosi says
