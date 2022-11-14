✕ Close Lara Trump says it would be ‘nicer’ for Ron DeSantis to stay out of 2024 presidential election

Mike Pence says that Donald Trump “endangered me and my family” during the January 6 attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.

“The president’s words were reckless,” Mike Pence tells ABC News in an interview set to air on Monday, adding that they “endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building.”

And he added: “It was clear he decided to be part of the problem.”

Lara Trump issued a dark warning to Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis saying it would be “nicer” for him to stay out of the 2024 race for the GOP presidential nomination.

The daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump appeared on Sky News Australia to boost his prospective candidacy that’s expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump went after the senate GOP leader on Truth Social over the Republicans’ dismal results in the midterms.

“It’s Mitch McConnell’s fault. Spending money to defeat great Republican candidates instead of backing Blake Masters and others was a big mistake,” Mr Trump wrote. “Giving 4 Trillion Dollars to the Radical Left for the Green New Deal, not Infrastructure, was an even bigger mistake.”

Mr Trump concluded by making a racist comment about Mr McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao, who served as the Secretary of Transportation in the Trump administration.

“He blew the Midterms, and everyone despises him and his otherwise lovely wife, Coco Chow!” Mr Trump wrote.

Elsewhere, Mr DeSantishas a seven-point lead over Mr Trump in a 2024 presidential primary race, according to a new national poll.

Mr Trump is expected to announce he is running for the White House again this week as Republicans come to term with poor midterm election results that massively underperformed their expectations.