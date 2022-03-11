Kellyanne Conway attacked for ‘gaslighting’ claim that Biden has a ‘fact problem’

Kellyanne Conway, the former Trump campaign manager and advisor, has sparked outrage online with her claim that President Joe Biden has a “fact problem”.

Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, Ms Conway said that Mr Biden and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki have a way of “playing the blaming game, name and shame, nonsense of Washington, but it would rely on the American people believing it”.

“They’ve lost credibility not just in their message and their messengers ... I like to say that this administration doesn’t have a messaging problem, they have a fact problem,” she added.

Ms Conway was quickly criticised by social media users, with many noting that she coined the term “alternative facts” during her time in the Trump administration.

The Washington Post estimated that Donald Trump made 30,573 false or misleading statements during his time in the White House – about 21 untruths a day for four years.

“Kellyanne lied all the time when she had a job at the WH. She is as dishonest as the day is long,” Twitter user Lauren Down South wrote.

“The inventor of ‘alternative facts’ says what?” Victoria Brownworth added.

“The lady who coined the term ‘alternative facts’ to cover up Trump’s 30,000+ lies has opinions about somebody else’s credibility,” Adam Cohen tweeted. “Come on @KellyannePolls, where’s the challenge, I mean, ANYBODY can write a tweet in response to that.”

“Kellyanne can’t claim anyone else has lost their credibility because hers has been DEAD for YEARS,” another account holder wrote.

“Wasn’t she the originator of ‘alternative facts’? Is she existing in the same reality as we are?” Maya Carter tweeted. “But I suppose logically what she’s saying is indeed an alternative fact, meaning this would be apropos for her.”