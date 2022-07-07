Kellyanne Conway accuses Jared Kushner of trying to ‘wash his hands’ of 2020 loss

Former president Donald Trump’s senior counselor Kellyanne Conway has blasted his son-in-law Jared Kushner, accusing him of trying to absolve himself of any responsibility for Mr Trump’s 2020 election loss.

Ms Conway made the remarks to The Washington Times as the woman who managed Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign promotes her new memoir Here’s the Deal. Ms Conway reportedly had a rocky relationship with the man married to Mr Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka. Both Ms Trump and Mr Kushner held positions in the Trump administration alongside Ms Conway.

“There's nobody who's profited more handsomely from Donald Trump's presidency than Jared Kushner,” she said, hinting a reported $2bn investment from Saudi Arabia’s crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman into Mr Kushner’s private equity firm, on which The New York Times reported.

“If you believe the news reports … he's gotten billions of dollars for his [investment] fund.”

Mr Kushner was reportedly largely absent from attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential results and responded to reports that Mr Trump’s son-in-law is “done” with politics.

“That’s a convenient way of saying, ‘Don’t hold me accountable for all the authority I gave myself’,” she said. “It’s become incredibly convenient for Jared to not be given responsibility for that 2020 debacle of a campaign, to not take responsibility for, frankly, not being there for his fatherin-law now the way that he insisted on being there for five straight years until things didn’t really work out.”

She also added that “Jared should not work in the White House”, while also deriding how the media portrayed him as “de facto chief of staff” and “de facto campaign manager”, despite the fact she ran the campaign, while also mocking Mr Kushner’s upcoming book.

“It talks about all the great things he did as president I mean, as senior adviser to President Trump”, she said.

Ms Conway said that Mr Trump is in a good position to run for president in 2024 given how poorly she said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have handled their jobs.

“The second reason he wants to run is because Donald Trump is uniquely positioned to say, ‘I can do it because I already did it’”, she said.

She also urged Mr Trump to focus on what made him a major draw in 2016.

““If President Trump wants to run in 2024, and he does … he should just look forward and project a vision forward, go to the future and recognize that every great presidential candidate, including him in 2016, has that vision of looking forward and reflects the people’s grievances, not his own grievances”, she said.