Kenan Thompson trolled Republicans about the Project 2025 agenda as he took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday night.

In a speech that combined both humor and gravity, the comedian and longtime Saturday Night Live cast member walked out on stage carrying a “big old book” version of Project 2025.

The crowd went wild, booing as Thompson explained that he was carrying the conservative blueprint for a second Donald Trump term.

“Yeah, yeah - boo!” he laughed.

“You ever seen a document that could kill a small animal and democracy at the same time?” joked Thompson.

“Here it is,” he said. “You know how when you download an app and there are hundreds of pages there that you don’t read, it’s just the terms and conditions, and you just click ‘Agree’, right?

“Well these are the terms and conditions of a second Trump presidency. You vote for him, you vote for all of this – let’s take a look!” he said, slamming the book down on the table in front of him.

Kenan Thompson drops Project 2025 book in front him at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago ( AP )

After a brief minute of unfortunate technical difficulties, Thompson was joined by a woman named Becky on the screen behind him, who revealed she had a wife of “about eight years.”

“Aw, that’s amazing. Very, very cute!” Thompson said, before cracking open the behemoth of a document: “But I have got some bad news for you.”

Turning to page 584 of Project 2025, Thompson read out that Project 2025 calls for the “elimination of protections for LGBTQ+ Americans,” earning another round of boos from the audience and a thumbs down from Becky.

“So yeah, right back to the Stone Age,” he quipped.

Thompson then spoke to Anita, an OBGYN.

“She is an OBGYN that delivers babies. Uh oh,” Thompson said.

“It’s bad news isn’t it,” replied Anita, while he flipped through the pages of the book.

Kenan Thompson speaks on day three of the Democratic National Convention ( AP )

Thompson told her that Project 2025 would “ban aboriton nationwide and throw healthcare providers in jail.”

Thompson was also joined by Sharia, a “proud civil servant” in the Department of Education.

Thompson pointed out that Project 2025 seeks to “purge” federal agencies of anyone who isn’t a MAGA loyalist as well as the elimination of the Department of Education.

Thompson went on to remind the audience that Project 2025 is a “real document” which can be found online, including on Kamala Harris’s website.

“And mostly importantly,” he added, “you can stop it from ever happening by electing Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States.”

Project 2025 is a blueprint outlining policies and proposals for a Trump second term should he win the presidential election in November.

It includes Social Security cuts, an aim to ban access to the abortion pill and rescinding regulations “prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, transgender status, and sex characteristics.”

The blueprint is spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation and more than a dozen former Trump administration officials.

Trump has publicly tried to distance himself from Project 2025, saying at a recent rally: “I don’t know anything about it, I don’t want to know anything about it.”

However, numerous former Trump officials worked on the document and his running mate JD Vance wrote the foreword to the Project 2025 leader’s new book.

One of the project’s other leader’s Russell Vought, who also headed the Office of Management and Budget during the second half of the Trump administration and has been tipped as a possible chief of staff in his second term, last week told undercover reporters that the former president is in fact “very supportive” of their work.