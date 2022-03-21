Supreme Court hearings – live: Ketanji Brown Jackson makes first Senate appearance as GOP sharpens attacks
Biden speaks about nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court nominee, is today appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the first of her confirmation hearings. The first Black woman to be nominated to the court, she will if confirmed replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.
With the Democrats in control of the Senate and the court now heavily tilted in conservatives’ favour, Ms Brown Jackson – currently a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia – is expected to be confirmed barring some unforseen event.
However, some Republicans have lately begun attacking her for her past work as a public defender, focusing in particular on her work defending sexual offenders. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, last week launched a broadside against her on Twitter, claiming without providing substantial context that “Judge Jackson has a pattern of letting child porn offenders off the hook for their appalling crimes, both as a judge and as a policymaker” and that “this is a record that endangers our children.”
Mr Hawley’s words and similar ones from other GOP senators have been widely criticised, with Democrat Tim Kaine describing them to The Independent as “wild claims”.
One of the main focuses of any Supreme Court confirmation process is the nominee’s record of writing judicial opinions, which offer the clearest look at their thinking. Among those Ketanji Brown Jackson has written are opinions on the limits of presidential power, government deportation policies, and relations between companies and unions.
Here’s a rundown of some of her most important rulings from the bench.
White House prepares for attacks on KBJ
The early Republican attacks on Ketanji Brown Jackson have come from the party’s more hardcore senators, and have focused on two main themes: the supposed tokenism of Joe Biden’s promise to choose a Black woman, and Ms Brown Jackson’s record as a public defender, which right-wing Judiciary Committee member Josh Hawley claims indicates she is “soft” on child abusers.
The White House has, naturally, seen these attacks coming, and is ready. Here, Eric Garcia reports on what the Biden administration has been doing to prepare for them.
